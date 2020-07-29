Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 29, 2020.

Since July 28 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (25 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 22 new cases; Valrico having 21 new cases; Wimauma having 12 new cases; Ruskin having 11 new cases; Seffner and Dover each having eight new cases; Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Lithia each having six new cases; and Apollo Beach having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 28: 1,720 cases

Riverview, July 29: 1,745↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 28: 1,922 cases

Brandon, July 29: 1,944↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 28: 785 cases

Ruskin, July 29: 796↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 28: 640 cases

Wimauma, July 29: 653↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 28: 720 cases

Valrico, July 29: 741↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 28: 215 cases

Sun City Center, July 29: 221↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 28: 232 cases

Apollo Beach, July 29: 233↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 28: 433 cases

Seffner, July 29: 441↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 28: 334 cases

Gibsonton, July 29: 340↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 28: 221 cases

Lithia, July 29: 227↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 28: 341 cases

Dover, July 29: 349↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 28: 7,542

July 29: 7,668

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 28: 27,702

July 29: 28,145

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 28: 436,867

July 29: 446,251

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 28: 310

July 29: 323

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 28: 6,117

July 29: 6,333

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 28: 211,373

July 29: 213,702

Positive tests:

July 28: 27,823

July 29: 28,268

Negative tests:

July 28: 183,233

July 29: 185,111

Inconclusive tests:

July 28: 317

July 29: 323

Awaiting testing:

July 28: 168

July 29: 174

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 28: 3,485,141

July 29: 3,531,721

Positive tests:

July 28: 441,977

July 29: 451,423

Negative tests:

July 28: 3,038,322

July 29: 3,075,342

Inconclusive tests:

July 28: 4,842

July 29: 4,956

Awaiting testing:

July 28: 3,017

July 29: 3,220

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)