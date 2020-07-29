Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 29, 2020.
Since July 28 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (25 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 22 new cases; Valrico having 21 new cases; Wimauma having 12 new cases; Ruskin having 11 new cases; Seffner and Dover each having eight new cases; Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Lithia each having six new cases; and Apollo Beach having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 28: 1,720 cases
Riverview, July 29: 1,745↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 28: 1,922 cases
Brandon, July 29: 1,944↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 28: 785 cases
Ruskin, July 29: 796↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 28: 640 cases
Wimauma, July 29: 653↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 28: 720 cases
Valrico, July 29: 741↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 28: 215 cases
Sun City Center, July 29: 221↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 28: 232 cases
Apollo Beach, July 29: 233↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 28: 433 cases
Seffner, July 29: 441↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 28: 334 cases
Gibsonton, July 29: 340↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 28: 221 cases
Lithia, July 29: 227↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 28: 341 cases
Dover, July 29: 349↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 28: 7,542
July 29: 7,668
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 28: 27,702
July 29: 28,145
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 28: 436,867
July 29: 446,251
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 28: 310
July 29: 323
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 28: 6,117
July 29: 6,333
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 28: 211,373
July 29: 213,702
Positive tests:
July 28: 27,823
July 29: 28,268
Negative tests:
July 28: 183,233
July 29: 185,111
Inconclusive tests:
July 28: 317
July 29: 323
Awaiting testing:
July 28: 168
July 29: 174
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 28: 3,485,141
July 29: 3,531,721
Positive tests:
July 28: 441,977
July 29: 451,423
Negative tests:
July 28: 3,038,322
July 29: 3,075,342
Inconclusive tests:
July 28: 4,842
July 29: 4,956
Awaiting testing:
July 28: 3,017
July 29: 3,220
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)