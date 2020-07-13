Firing a gun may be a new or an awkward experience or just uncomfortable because of a lack of practice for some people. Cora and James Simon want everyone who wants to fire a gun to feel comfortable and safe doing it.

“It’s our mission to keep people safe and make communities safer,” said Cora, co-owner of Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training.

Cora and her husband, James, feel Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training is the reflection of their personal, career and business experience.

“It is an organization whose concerns are heavily focused on prevention and avoidance of injury due to the acts of others, while training and preparing individuals for that ever-possible potential confrontation,” Cora said. “The development of the organization was started in stages as I recognized and became active in Damsel in Defense, whose goal is the nonlethal protection and women’s personal empowerment for self-protection, this experience plus my own career in real estate recognizes the vulnerability of these agents.”

James, on the other hand, was raised in a firearm environment, so he had an opportunity to learn about guns throughout his growth years.

“His career, before retirement, as a CEO in hospitals put him in a 24/7 role of being responsible for the safety of patients, staff, physicians and visitors,” Cora said. “In some of his hospitals, he was also faced with external disasters that impacted on the hospital.”

Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training offers a variety of firearm training and concealed carry classes. In July, it will be offering its ‘Countering the Mass Shooter Threat’ class. This class will be held on Sunday, July 12.

“This program is designed to address a newer and more troubling threat and that is mass or active shooting incidents,” Cora said. “Our course includes prevention, preparation and practice training for surviving an active shooter event. Our program is designed for houses of worship, businesses, healthcare and community groups.”

If you would like to learn more about the various classes offered at Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training, you can visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Simon-Firearm-Family-Safety-Training or contact Cora Simon by phone at 363-7576 or email at besafe@simonsafetytraining.com.