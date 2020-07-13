On June 17, Riverview Woman’s Club and Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members joined together to caravan through the Riverview area to celebrate the Dr. Earl J. Lennard Scholarship winners and the Riverview Woman’s Club Scholarship winners.

Bob Burmaster with Image360 Tampa-Ybor City led the caravan with his big LED box truck recognizing each recipient and their achievement.

“Each recipient was able to walk out of their home to cheering, honking and pure celebration,” said Gabby Morford, GRCC event coordinator. “Since the current circumstances hindered these recipients from being recognized in person, the Riverview Woman’s Club and GRCC wanted to do something extra special.”

These scholarship recipients graduated from high schools such as Bell Creek Academy, East Bay High School, Lennard High School and Riverview High School.

With the school year completed and graduation nearing, the scholarship recipients have chosen where they will be continuing their education. Allison Powers will be attending Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in Fort Myers. Chanel Campbell will be attending Howard University in Washington D.C. Willow Morgan will be attending Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in Boca Raton. Ashley Aagaard, Gabriela Chitica, Gian Galarza and Vivian Do will all be attending the University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa.

“All of the scholarship recipients are set to do great things,” said Morford. “GRCC and Riverview Woman’s Club are so proud of what they accomplished and look forward to their success in their continued education.”

The Riverview Woman’s Club and GRCC want to thank the community for donating to these amazing scholarships and making a difference in the lives of these successful students.

If you would like to make a contribution to these scholarships, please contact Riverview Woman’s Club at riverviewwomansclub@gmail.com or call 340-6457. You can also contact the GRCC at info@riverviewchamber.com or call 234-5944.