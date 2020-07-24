The Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory is a grant and community-supported program run by Winthrop Arts, an arts nonprofit located in Riverview. The Mobile Art Factory has been operating since February 2018 and provides free arts instruction to underserved children. One of its main partners is Hispanic Services Council. Over the last few years, children in Wimauma have been the recipients of the program.

Now, the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory is officially expanding its presence to Plant City. This is also an expanded partnership with Hispanic Services Council.

Winthrop Arts provides the materials and free arts instruction under the direction of Lead Art Instructor Bryant Martinez. Partners like Hispanic Services Council provide the space and identify the children eligible to participate in the program.

Maria Garavito, project director for Hispanic Services Council, said, “We have been partnering with Winthrop Arts for over three years, serving Wimauma and, more recently, Plant City. This alliance has been amazingly positive for families. Children eagerly await their art teacher each week with smiles and enthusiasm. Parents are equally delighted that their children are being exposed to the world of art.”

Annabel Saavedra, community coordinator for Hispanic Services Council’s La RED de Padres Activos (Network of Active Parents) program in Plant City, said, “Our alliance with Winthrop Arts has been a phenomenal one. Together as one community, the La RED de Padres Activos program and Winthrop Arts better cater to the people we serve. There never fails to be a week where the children are not giddy with excitement for the fun to begin. The partnership has shown to be a promising one.”

Hispanic Services Council is a community-based organization working to improve the quality of life of all Latinos by promoting academic success of children, providing immigration legal services, supporting the development of healthy communities and promoting leadership and engagement among Latinos.

Saavedra said, “We have been working with the community for more than 25 years in Hillsborough County. We provide vital information and services to families and individuals to help them be self-sufficient, independent and contributing members of their community. In Plant City, we offer services at the First Baptist Church of Plant City.”

In addition to the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory, Winthrop Arts operates the Art Factory, which is located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview. Art classes for children, teens and adults are offered at the Art Factory. Also, Winthrop Arts offers a summer art camp and art festivals.

Visit www.winthroparts.org and www.hispanicservicescouncil.org.