Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 21, 2020.

Since August 20 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Valrico having six new cases, Dover having five new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having four new cases, Sun City Center having two new cases and Apollo Beach and Lithia each having one new case.

Gibsonton was reported as having one less case, possibly with some of yesterday’s cases being false positives.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, August 20: 2,228 cases

Riverview, August 21: 2,252↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, August 20: 2,306 cases

Brandon, August 21: 2,317↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, August 20: 998 cases

Ruskin, August 21: 1,002↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, August 20: 827 cases

Wimauma, August 21: 835↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, August 20: 952 cases

Valrico, August 21: 958↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, August 20: 328 cases

Sun City Center, August 21: 330↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, August 20: 302 cases

Apollo Beach, August 21: 303↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, August 20: 552 cases

Seffner, August 21: 556↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, August 20: 437 cases

Gibsonton, August 21: 436↓ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, August 20: 322 cases

Lithia, August 21: 323↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, August 20: 439 cases

Dover, August 21: 444↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

August 20: 9,678

August 21: 9,744

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

August 20: 34,917

August 21: 35,147

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

August 20: 582,407

August 21: 587,023

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

August 20: 512

August 21: 519

Total deaths of Florida residents:

August 20: 10,049

August 21: 10,168

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

August 20: 261,730

August 21: 263,214

Positive tests:

August 20: 34,917

August 21: 35,147

Negative tests:

August 20: 226,307

August 21: 227,541

Inconclusive tests:

August 20: 506

August 21: 526

Awaiting testing:

August 20: 206

August 21: 210

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

August 20: 4,342,418

August 21: 4,373,944

Positive tests:

August 20: 588,602

August 21: 593,286

Negative tests:

August 20: 3,747,150

August 21: 3,773,926

Inconclusive tests:

August 20: 6,666

August 21: 6,732

Awaiting testing:

August 20: 3,604

August 21: 3,564

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)