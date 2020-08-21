Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 21, 2020.
Since August 20 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Valrico having six new cases, Dover having five new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having four new cases, Sun City Center having two new cases and Apollo Beach and Lithia each having one new case.
Gibsonton was reported as having one less case, possibly with some of yesterday’s cases being false positives.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, August 20: 2,228 cases
Riverview, August 21: 2,252↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, August 20: 2,306 cases
Brandon, August 21: 2,317↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, August 20: 998 cases
Ruskin, August 21: 1,002↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, August 20: 827 cases
Wimauma, August 21: 835↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, August 20: 952 cases
Valrico, August 21: 958↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, August 20: 328 cases
Sun City Center, August 21: 330↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, August 20: 302 cases
Apollo Beach, August 21: 303↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, August 20: 552 cases
Seffner, August 21: 556↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, August 20: 437 cases
Gibsonton, August 21: 436↓ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, August 20: 322 cases
Lithia, August 21: 323↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, August 20: 439 cases
Dover, August 21: 444↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
August 20: 9,678
August 21: 9,744
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
August 20: 34,917
August 21: 35,147
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
August 20: 582,407
August 21: 587,023
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
August 20: 512
August 21: 519
Total deaths of Florida residents:
August 20: 10,049
August 21: 10,168
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
August 20: 261,730
August 21: 263,214
Positive tests:
August 20: 34,917
August 21: 35,147
Negative tests:
August 20: 226,307
August 21: 227,541
Inconclusive tests:
August 20: 506
August 21: 526
Awaiting testing:
August 20: 206
August 21: 210
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
August 20: 4,342,418
August 21: 4,373,944
Positive tests:
August 20: 588,602
August 21: 593,286
Negative tests:
August 20: 3,747,150
August 21: 3,773,926
Inconclusive tests:
August 20: 6,666
August 21: 6,732
Awaiting testing:
August 20: 3,604
August 21: 3,564
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)