Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 22, 2020.

Since August 21 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having 18 new cases, Brandon having 14 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Sun City Center having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having three new cases and Seffner and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, August 21: 2,252 cases
Riverview, August 22: 2,276↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, August 21: 2,317 cases
Brandon, August 22: 2,331↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, August 21: 1,002 cases
Ruskin, August 22: 1,020↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, August 21: 835 cases
Wimauma, August 22: 846↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, August 21: 958 cases
Valrico, August 22: 967↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, August 21: 330 cases
Sun City Center, August 22: 338↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, August 21: 303 cases
Apollo Beach, August 22: 306↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, August 21: 556 cases
Seffner, August 22: 557↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, August 21: 436 cases
Gibsonton, August 22: 437↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, August 21: 323 cases
Lithia, August 22: 326↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, August 21: 444 cases
Dover, August 22: 451↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
August 21: 9,744
August 22: 9,843

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
August 21: 35,147
August 22: 35,424

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
August 21: 587,023
August 22: 591,283

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
August 21: 519
August 22: 519

Total deaths of Florida residents:
August 21: 10,168
August 22: 10,274

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
August 21: 263,214
August 22: 265,046

Positive tests:
August 21: 35,147
August 22: 35,424

Negative tests:
August 21: 227,541
August 22: 229,093

Inconclusive tests:
August 21: 526
August 22: 529

Awaiting testing:
August 21: 210
August 22: 214

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
August 21: 4,373,944
August 22: 4,408,611

Positive tests:
August 21: 593,286
August 22: 597,597

Negative tests:
August 21: 3,773,926
August 22: 3,804,250

Inconclusive tests:
August 21: 6,732
August 22: 6,764

Awaiting testing:
August 21: 3,564
August 22: 3,572

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

