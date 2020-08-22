Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 22, 2020.
Since August 21 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having 18 new cases, Brandon having 14 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Sun City Center having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having three new cases and Seffner and Gibsonton each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, August 21: 2,252 cases
Riverview, August 22: 2,276↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, August 21: 2,317 cases
Brandon, August 22: 2,331↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, August 21: 1,002 cases
Ruskin, August 22: 1,020↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, August 21: 835 cases
Wimauma, August 22: 846↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, August 21: 958 cases
Valrico, August 22: 967↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, August 21: 330 cases
Sun City Center, August 22: 338↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, August 21: 303 cases
Apollo Beach, August 22: 306↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, August 21: 556 cases
Seffner, August 22: 557↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, August 21: 436 cases
Gibsonton, August 22: 437↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, August 21: 323 cases
Lithia, August 22: 326↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, August 21: 444 cases
Dover, August 22: 451↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
August 21: 9,744
August 22: 9,843
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
August 21: 35,147
August 22: 35,424
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
August 21: 587,023
August 22: 591,283
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
August 21: 519
August 22: 519
Total deaths of Florida residents:
August 21: 10,168
August 22: 10,274
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
August 21: 263,214
August 22: 265,046
Positive tests:
August 21: 35,147
August 22: 35,424
Negative tests:
August 21: 227,541
August 22: 229,093
Inconclusive tests:
August 21: 526
August 22: 529
Awaiting testing:
August 21: 210
August 22: 214
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
August 21: 4,373,944
August 22: 4,408,611
Positive tests:
August 21: 593,286
August 22: 597,597
Negative tests:
August 21: 3,773,926
August 22: 3,804,250
Inconclusive tests:
August 21: 6,732
August 22: 6,764
Awaiting testing:
August 21: 3,564
August 22: 3,572
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)