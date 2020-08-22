Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 22, 2020.

Since August 21 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having 18 new cases, Brandon having 14 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Sun City Center having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having three new cases and Seffner and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, August 21: 2,252 cases

Riverview, August 22: 2,276↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, August 21: 2,317 cases

Brandon, August 22: 2,331↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, August 21: 1,002 cases

Ruskin, August 22: 1,020↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, August 21: 835 cases

Wimauma, August 22: 846↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, August 21: 958 cases

Valrico, August 22: 967↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, August 21: 330 cases

Sun City Center, August 22: 338↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, August 21: 303 cases

Apollo Beach, August 22: 306↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, August 21: 556 cases

Seffner, August 22: 557↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, August 21: 436 cases

Gibsonton, August 22: 437↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, August 21: 323 cases

Lithia, August 22: 326↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, August 21: 444 cases

Dover, August 22: 451↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

August 21: 9,744

August 22: 9,843

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

August 21: 35,147

August 22: 35,424

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

August 21: 587,023

August 22: 591,283

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

August 21: 519

August 22: 519

Total deaths of Florida residents:

August 21: 10,168

August 22: 10,274

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

August 21: 263,214

August 22: 265,046

Positive tests:

August 21: 35,147

August 22: 35,424

Negative tests:

August 21: 227,541

August 22: 229,093

Inconclusive tests:

August 21: 526

August 22: 529

Awaiting testing:

August 21: 210

August 22: 214

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

August 21: 4,373,944

August 22: 4,408,611

Positive tests:

August 21: 593,286

August 22: 597,597

Negative tests:

August 21: 3,773,926

August 22: 3,804,250

Inconclusive tests:

August 21: 6,732

August 22: 6,764

Awaiting testing:

August 21: 3,564

August 22: 3,572

