Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 5, 2020.

Since August 4 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (19 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 17 new cases, Ruskin and Dover each having 10 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Wimauma having seven new cases, Sun City Center having six new cases, Lithia having four new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Seffner having one new case.

Apollo Beach was reported as having one less case, possibly with some of yesterday’s cases being false positives.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, August 4: 1,925 cases

Riverview, August 5: 1,944↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, August 4: 2,043 cases

Brandon, August 5: 2,060↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, August 4: 873 cases

Ruskin, August 5: 883↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, August 4: 731 cases

Wimauma, August 5: 738↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, August 4: 824 cases

Valrico, August 5: 833↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, August 4: 254 cases

Sun City Center, August 5: 260↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, August 4: 266 cases

Apollo Beach, August 5: 265↓ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, August 4: 486 cases

Seffner, August 5: 487↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, August 4: 366 cases

Gibsonton, August 5: 368↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, August 4: 266 cases

Lithia, August 5: 270↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, August 4: 379 cases

Dover, August 5: 389↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

August 4: 8,391

August 5: 8,475

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

August 4: 30,668

August 5: 31,067

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

August 4: 491,773

August 5: 497,181

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

August 4: 369

August 5: 377

Total deaths of Florida residents:

August 4: 7,402

August 5: 7,627

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

August 4: 231,139

August 5: 234,015

Positive tests:

August 4: 30,798

August 5: 31,197

Negative tests:

August 4: 199,878

August 5: 202,350

Inconclusive tests:

August 4: 463

August 5: 468

Awaiting testing:

August 4: 183

August 5: 184

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

August 4: 3,790,202

August 5: 3,820,683

Positive tests:

August 4: 497,330

August 5: 502,739

Negative tests:

August 4: 3,287,128

August 5: 3,312,145

Inconclusive tests:

August 4: 5,744

August 5: 5,799

Awaiting testing:

August 4: 3,280

August 5: 3,277

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)