Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Apollo Beach Native Graduates From Luther College

Quan Michael Lambert of Apollo Beach participated in commencement for the Luther College Class of 2020 during a unique virtual commencement ceremony on May 24. Lambert received a Bachelor of Arts degree in management.

Join The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club For Beach Breeze Virtual Bingo

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is holding a Beach Breeze Virtual Bingo event on Sunday, August 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. Winners can choose between a selection of designer handbags/totes each round, including Kate Spade, Coach, Dooney and Bourke and more.

Anyone 18 or older in the continental U.S. can participate and rewards will be shipped to the winners. Game tickets are $10 per card for three games of bingo and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bjwc-beach-breeze-virtual-bingo-tickets-114529278154.

For more information, contact BJWCinfo@gmail.com.

Registration Now Open For “Back-2-School” Health Clinics

Hillsborough County Public Schools and the Back-2-School Coalition of Hillsborough County are joining forces again this year to provide free physicals and immunizations for students in a series of health fairs. This year’s Back-2-School Health Clinic will look different due to COVID-19, but it will still provide critical services for our families.

To maintain CDC guidelines and safety protocols, there will be no exhibitors on hand or school supplies distributed. Additional precautions include: limited appointment times to avoid lines, face coverings required, temperature check upon arrival and a limit of one parent or guardian per child.

To register for the clinics, visit www.back2schoolfair.org.

Vehicle Caravan Parade Celebrates Fourth Of July

Due to the pandemic, the traditional parade organized by the Brandon Community Roundtable was replaced with a vehicle caravan parade of local nursing homes escorted by Hillsborough County deputies. Local Attorney Ashley Ivanov sang God Bless America and America the Beautiful outside the nursing homes to bring cheer to seniors.

Ivanov noted, “Although the parade was different this year, it was just as moving and celebratory of our nation’s birthday and, most importantly, lifted the spirits of our seniors.”

Local McDonald’s Restaurants Raise Money For Ronald McDonald House Charities

Local McDonald’s restaurants are raising money through the drive-through for local Ronald McDonald House Charities and families in need. Each time someone orders through the drive-through, they can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or choose to make a donation.

The restaurants that raise the most money will win matching donations for their Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Advancing Modern Professionals Hosting Introductory Meeting Online

Advancing Modern Professionals is a group of young professionals and entrepreneurs dedicated to the development and empowerment of like-minded individuals in the Tampa Bay area.

If you are interested in developing and executing professional and entrepreneurial skills, you are invited to register for its first meeting on Tuesday, August 25 from 7-8 p.m., which will take place virtually.

For more information, visit on Facebook at Advancing Modern Professionals or email AdvancingMP@gmail.com.

Free Online Credit Score And Consumer Loans Workshop

University of Florida invites Hillsborough County residents to attend a live, interactive, online workshop about credit scores and consumer loans on Wednesday, August 26 at 12 Noon.

During the webinar you will learn how to increase your credit score, deal with debts and get the best deals on loans. The information provided could save you money and ease your stress level.

Register at https://attendee.gototraining.com/r/535462571113449729. Space is limited, so register as soon as possible.

Kitten Adoptions Go Online

Due to COVID-19, local animal rescue nonprofit A Kitten Place has had to cancel its in-person pet adoption events. If you are looking to add an adorable kitten or cat to your family please visit akittenplace.org/adoptable-kittens and look through the many kittens and cats that are now available in all descriptions.

All kittens and cats will be spayed/neutered and vaccinated before being available for adoption.

Adoption applications and additional information can be found at akittenplace.org.