Managing your weight can be difficult, especially if you’re also dealing with a related health problem, like diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea or heart disease. You may feel frustrated by the number on the scale and held back by the ups and downs that come with it. The AdventHealth Tampa Bariatric & Metabolic Institute is here to help.

It offers a comprehensive, personalized approach to proven weight loss and regained health. AdventHealth Tampa’s multidisciplinary bariatric and metabolic team is fully engaged at each step along your journey. From its medical weight loss program to state-of-the-art surgical procedures performed through minimally invasive and robotic techniques, it will customize your treatment plan to ensure your individual needs are met.

With a combined experience of over 50 years in bariatric surgery, its surgeons have the expertise and understanding of what it takes for you to be successful in your weight loss journey. In addition to its surgeons, it has assembled a multidisciplinary team of bariatric specialists, including registered dietitians and a licensed psychologist, directly within its practice.

Its program has been nationally accredited by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), making your safety AdventHealth Tampa’s first priority.

Its newly remodeled center was specially designed with you in mind, offering convenience and privacy in a safe and comfortable environment. It has built a one-stop shop where bariatric surgery patients can receive consultation with surgeons, dietary and psychological guidance, testing, education, support, insurance verification and follow-ups, all in one convenient location.

You can trust AdventHealth Tampa’s network of care to help guide and support you in your journey to wellness while helping you overcome any roadblocks in your journey to better health. It is here to be your coach—and biggest cheerleader—on the way to success.

Let’s start healing your body, mind and spirit. For more information on the Bariatric & Metabolic Institute, visit TampaBMI.com.