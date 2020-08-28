Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote by attending one of the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative’s featured online events. ‘Celebrate Women’s Suffrage’ will be held from Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20. All events are at 6:30 p.m.

‘Women Win The Vote! A Suffrage Story Time’ will be held on Monday, August 17. This event is aimed at children ages 4 to 10. This year is the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. Learn at this event how women achieved this historic milestone and celebrate with stories and interactive activities.

Next, on Monday, August 17, courtesy of the Tampa Bay History Center, join ‘Tampa Women’s Suffrage Movement.’ Learn how Florida, and particularly Tampa, women participated in the movement to get the right to vote. They were not the first in the nation, but they were ahead of most of the Southern belles in demanding their rights, and not without controversy.

On Tuesday, August 18, join ‘100 Years of Hard Work & Perseverance: The League of Women Voters’ Centennial.’ The League of Women Voters will also celebrate its 100th anniversary. Join Dr. Idelia Phillips, president of the League of Women Voters of Hillsborough County, to learn how this organization is tied to the legacy of the suffrage movement, about the work they do and how to get involved.

On Wednesday, August 19, adults can tune in to ‘Ain’t I A Woman? Women of Color and the Right To Vote.’ Join Dr. Naima Johnston Bush for a fascinating program that reveals the journey that women of color have taken to secure the right to vote, including the truth behind Sojourner Truth’s iconic speech, Ain’t I A Woman. Hear songs and stories that document the ongoing struggle for freedom and equality for all women.

Finally, on Thursday, August 20, you will not want to miss ‘Victory For The Vote: A Conservation with Author, Doris Weatherford.’ Join Weatherford, a local author and women’s history expert. In this interactive presentation, Weatherford will field audience questions and share stories from her latest book, Victory for the Vote: The Fight for Women’s Suffrage and the Century that Followed. Attend and be eligible to win a free copy.

Weatherford said of the event, “I am so impressed with your librarians. I have worked on virtual meetings with others, but the libraries are the most helpful. We have a wonderful library system in Hillsborough County.”

For more information and to register, please visit www.hcplc.org/suffrage.