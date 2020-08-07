Edited by Jenny Bennett

La Septima Offers Convenient And Delicious Family Meals

One of Brandon’s favorite restaurants is making life easier and more delicious for residents in the light of the pandemic. In addition to takeout and delivery, La Septima is offering family meals for $39.95.

Diners can choose from any of the restaurant’s signature dishes and each family meal comes with rice, the choice of tossed salad or black beans, Cuban bread with olive butter and one 2-liter bottle of Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite. Each family meal serves four for $39.95 with the exception of the bistec milanesa (Cuban breaded steak), which is $49.95.

Orders can be made online at laseptimacafe.com or by calling 685-0502. La Septima is located at 702 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.

NAPA Auto Parts Comes To Riverview

NAPA Auto Parts recently opened a new location at 9620 US 301, in South Riverview and is open Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday from 8.00a.m. to 6.00p.m. and Sunday 9.00a.m. to 3.00p.m. NAPA is the leader in automotive aftermarket solutions and has been since it’s beginning in 1925.

Visit its website at www.napaonline.com or visit on Facebook at NAPA Auto Parts Riverview. It can also be reached by calling 710-9850.

Accurate Health Plans Opens In Riverview

Mark and Steve McDade recently opened Accurate Health Plans in Riverview (formerly Accurate Insurance) to help you navigate complex medical insurance systems.

“We help people with any health coverage or medicare-related product available. We are knowledgeable about the plans we offer ourselves as well as competitors’ plans we do not carry. We always make sure you get the plan that is right, with us or another source,” said Mark.

Accurate Health Plans can also assist you with dental, vision and life insurance plans.

Accurate Health Plans is located at 10014 Kenda Dr. in Riverview and can be contacted on 310-0403. Visit www.accuratehealthplans.com or AccurateHealthPlans on Facebook to find out more.

Yellowfin Realty Announces New Team Leader Of New Construction

Yellowfin Realty based in Winthrop Plaza recently announced Laura Brown as its new team leader of new construction. A seasoned sales associate, Brown has worked extensively in the South Hillsborough corridor from the hub of Brandon to SouthShore.

Equally comfortable in a hard hat or heels, her focus is always on the customer. Brown gained valuable experience consulting with buyers in the home design center and she knows that buying a new home can be overwhelming, so bringing her into the experience brings assurance to all parties.

The Yellowfin Realty office is at 11256 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview and can be contacted on 245-6186. Visit its website at www.yellowfinrealty.com for more information.

Ragamuffin Outpost Opens In Plaza Bella

New store Ragamuffin Outpost will have its grand opening on the weekend of August 1-2 in Plaza Bella in Valrico. Offering a refreshing selection of antique, vintage, local artisan and eclectic home décor items in nearly 2,000 sq. ft., you are sure to find something you will want to take home with you.

Local vendors will be on-site regularly to tell their story and offer insight into their products.

Ragamuffin Outpost is open on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sunday from 12 Noon-4 p.m. and other times by appointment. More information can be found on www.ragamuffinoutpost.com, Facebook @RagamuffinOutpost or by calling 654-2834.

Trilogy Dive Center Brings Diving Lessons To You

Trilogy Dive Center, owned by Mike Massaro and based in Zephyrhills, is a full-service dive center offering scuba training and certification, equipment sales and services and diving trips. Trilogy also provides group training for homeschoolers and other groups.

“We train you at your home and offer door-to-door service, making it easy for you to get certified and to keep you diving,” said Massaro.

For more information, visit www.trilogyscuba.com, call 425-3500 or go to its Facebook page @trilogyscuba.

Brandon Regional Hospital Receives Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification

DNV GL Healthcare is a certification body helping healthcare organizations achieve excellence by improving quality. It recently awarded Brandon Regional Hospital its Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification.

This award is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association and affirms that the medical center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care—diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education—and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

“With stroke care, you must have the best clinicians and resources, but also the ability to act organizationally with extreme efficiency because of the time-critical nature of these events,” said Bland Eng, chief executive officer at Brandon Regional Hospital. “This certification from DNV GL validates all the effort we have put into this program and to ensuring the health and safety of our patients.”

Three Bulls Tavern Voted ‘Best Of The Best’

Local bar Three Bulls Tavern was recently voted Best Neighborhood Bar in the 2020 Tampa Bay Times ‘Best of the Best’ competition. Owners Jim and Tracy Mellody are thrilled to have won.

“We have worked so hard to be your favorite neighborhood hangout. We hope to just keep on getting better and better,” they said.

Three Bulls Tavern is located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Bloomingdale and can be contacted on 381-3853. Additional information is available at www.ThreeBullsTavern.com or its Facebook page, Three Bulls Tavern.

SERVPRO Alerts Local Grill Masters To Fire Risks

The summer grilling season is here, and outdoor cooking and picnic gatherings are a welcome change for families eager to enjoy the weather. As families prepare for their next outdoor feast, Brian E. Jones of SERVPRO of Brandon/North Riverview, a local fire and disaster remediation specialist, urges property owners to keep some ‘grilling fire facts’ in mind.

Gas grills are involved in an average of 8,900 home fires a year. Charcoal and other solid fuel grills contribute to another 1,300. An average of 19,700 patients each year visit emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills. July is the peak month for grill fires.

To help prevent a grill fire, there are several precautions that can be taken:

Use your grill outdoors only. Place your grill away from your home or deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Never leave your grill unattended and keep pets and children at least 3 feet away.

Keep your grill clean, remove fat or grease buildup.

Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year. If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department.

SERVPRO specializes in fire and water cleanup and restoration services and repair services, helping to remediate damage for both commercial and residential customers.

For more information on SERVPRO of Brandon/North Riverview, please contact Brian E. Jones at 741-3473 or bjones@servpro10822.com or visit www.servpro.com.

Free #MyYoYoJuiceSummer Sweepstakes

#MyYoYoJuiceSummer is a free event sweepstakes where you could win free smoothies and/or Eddie Bull’s Cookie Dough for a year from YoYo Juice Brandon and YoYo Juice Bloomingdale. There are also extra special saving deal days and rewards scheduled throughout the summer.

Business owners Scott and Rose Laviano will be drawing all of the winners on their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 2.

There are multiple ways to enter; post a photo on social media using #MyYoYoJuiceSummer, sign up/check in on the YoYoJuice app and use the online menu at www.yoyojuice.com.

YoYo Juice locations are 731 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon and 1044 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Sun Air Services Celebrates 32 Years In Business

Sun Air Services, a top-rated and family-owned and operated air conditioning repair and service company, recently celebrated 32 years in business. Over that time it has grown to be able to provide a 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week emergency service as well as regular services all over the Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Valrico and Apollo Beach areas.

To contact Sun Air Services, call 694-8989 or visit www.sunairtampa.com.

Pregnancy, Birth And Beyond Opens

Paula Pizzaro, the owner of Birth, Pregnancy and Beyond is excited to finally be able to offer her services. She has been a nurse for over 25 years in labor and delivery, newborn and NICU settings and has her BSN, RNC-CE and five other certifications. She is looking forward to being able to offer her services to the community.

Pizzaro said, “We at Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond love to empower pregnant women and their support person. Studies show that when a woman takes a childbirth education class to learn about her options and has a good support, she has better birth outcomes.”

Classes and services offered include labor and birth preparation, breastfeeding classes and consultations, learning about your newborn and infant massage and classes are also available in Spanish.

Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond is located at 324 W. Robertson St. in Brandon and can be contacted on 294-0990. More information can be found on its website, www.pregnancy2020.org.

Curry Law Group Awarded Best Of The Best For Family Law

The Best of the Best Attorneys has acknowledged the outstanding performance of Florida’s family law firm, Curry Law Group P.A., as a 2020 Best of the Best Top 10 Family Law Firm, which practices law at a higher standard.

Selections are based on either nominations by peers, clients and/or the research team and the Best of the Best award is reserved for those lawyers who exhibit excellence in their practice with an exceptional relationship with his or her clients.

You can contact Curry Law Group directly at 653-2000 or www.currylawgroup.com.

Your Pie Starts WE Wednesdays To Give Back To The Community

Your Pie loves to be involved with its community and realizes that in these unconventional times many nonprofits are not seeing donations from their community partners as they normally would. In August, Your Pie will be dedicating each Wednesday to a specific organization where it will give a portion of its sales from 4-8 p.m. back to that organization.

Pepin Academies was supported on August 8, Cub Scout Pack 79 will be supported on August 12 and Girl Scouts Caloosa Service Unit will be supported August 19. Enjoy delicious pizza and help support a good cause at the same time.

Your Pie is located at 125 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. You can reach them at 502-6354 or tssharkey@yourpie.com.