By Jason Blanchard

Golf is one of the few sports that can be played by multiple generations.

It isn’t uncommon to have grandparents take their grandchild out for their first round of golf. My two fondest memories of playing golf are the first time I played with my father and my grandfather and that was only outdone by the first time my son played with myself and my father.

Many parents and grandparents feel they may have the skills to teach their kids how to play. We all know that all good intentions are just that. It is important to get the proper training for your junior as they start their life long journey with the game of golf.

The First Tee, a youth development organization, gives you the perfect avenue for introducing them to the game.

The First Tee, although centered around golf, puts great importance on the other aspects of golf and how they relate to the positive growth of the junior into their young adult years. It works off nine core values that are based on character and values. It understands that since golf is an activity for life, it may have a direct impact on molding who they are and how the game impacts them.

The First Tee’s mission statement is “to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.”

The First Tee, being a charitable organization, has scholarships and needs-based funds allowing those that may not be able to afford lessons to join the program.

Summerfield Crossings Golf Club hosts weekly group lessons as well as summer camps through the YMCA and The First Tee.

Remember, it is important to not only learn the right way to grip and swing a club, but also the core values and principles that are embedded in this game.

For more information on The First Tee’s programs, visit www.thefirstteeoftampabay.org. Please email me with any questions or comments at golfguyosprey@gmail.com.