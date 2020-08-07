Businesses of all types have had to adapt and change during the pandemic and the members of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce’s (GRCC) Taking Care of Business (TCOB) Relationship Building Network are no different.

Before COVID-19 and social distancing, many of the group’s more than 250 members met on Thursday mornings from 7:30-9 a.m. at The Alley at Southshore, and thanks to Zoom, members have been able to keep up with the weekly networking at the same time every week.

GRCC President Mike Jones, business relations representative for Florida DOE Vocational Rehabilitation, appointed GRCC board members Faith Hanaway, who works in events and marketing at The Alley at Southshore, and Jerry Rothstein, owner of Keep I.T. Simple Computer Services, to lead the TCOB group this year.

“All in all, I believe that TCOB will remain a vital networking tool moving forward as we continue to adapt,” Hanaway said.

TCOB’s purpose is to build relationships in the community.

Executive Director Tanya Doran of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce mentioned what attendees can learn through the meetings.

“In place of one weekly speaker, we have two TCOB members each week share inspirational success stories, tips on surviving this crisis and more,” Doran said.

For more than 15 years, TCOB has helped businesses network and get to know other community businesses of all sizes.

In order to be part of TCOB, a membership to the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce is required. Chamber membership for a basic business is $249 and TCOB dues are an additional $60 annually and $2 cash at the door when the group meets in person.

Visitors are welcome to attend twice with no obligation to join. The chamber also offers a Community Membership for individuals with no business, organization or campaign to promote for $49 per year.

Back in 2004, Joe Eletto, a realtor at CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises, joined TCOB. He expressed the importance of shopping local.

“As a chamber member, we should support one another and shopping local does just that,” Eletto said.

For more information, visit https://www.riverviewchamber.com. GRCC is located at 10101 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 102 in Riverview. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 234-5944 or contact Debbie Kirkland, membership director, at Debbie@RiverviewChamber.com for information regarding membership.