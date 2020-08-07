Lennar recently announced two new communities, Glencove at Bay Park and Shell Cove, coming to the rapidly growing Ruskin area. Glencove at Bay Park and Shell Cove are conveniently located near major thoroughfares US 41 and Interstate 75 along with recreation areas like Domino Park Boat Ramp leading into Little Manatee River and the Tampa Bay Estuarine Ecosystem Rock Ponds.

Glencove offers townhomes for sale starting from the high $100s while Shell Cove will feature 160 single-family homes, ranging from 1,267-3,326 sq. ft. and priced from the high $100s.

Shell Cove features 13 different 1 and 2-story floor plans to suit both young and growing families. The community amenities include a clubhouse and pool, cabana, basketball court, playground, an event lawn as well as a dog park.

Shell Cove will feature the homebuilder’s American Dream Series product, which is designed to be energy efficient and move-in ready. Add-ons like GE® appliances, ceramic tile flooring and hurricane shutters are included in the list price.

“The Ruskin area is perfect for first-time homebuyers and young families,” said Mark Metheny, division president for Lennar in Tampa. “The location makes it easy to get to great shopping, dining and recreation options in the area. Plus, the wide variety of floor plans and incredible amenities allow for families to grow in a beautiful home they can call their own.”

The Glencove at Bay Park community will feature four and six-unit townhome buildings with 23 buildings and a total of 114 townhomes for sale starting from the high $100s. The community consists of two different floor plans ranging from 1,751-2,045 sq. ft. with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, one-car garages and more.

All homes are a part of Lennar’s signature American Dream Series with add-ons like GE® appliances and ceramic tile flooring included in the list price.

“The townhomes of Glencove at Bay Park offer new, low-maintenance homes with incredible amenities in the community and great shopping, dining and recreation options nearby,” said Metheny.

The Glencove at Bay Park community will boast a community pool complete with cabanas to be built during phase two of the development.

Shell Cove in Ruskin is Lennar’s newest community for sale. The brand-new Shell Cove community of single-family homes is conveniently located near Simmons County Park, which offers white sand beaches, mangrove trees, wildlife and views of Tampa Bay.

According to the Hillsborough County Planning Commission, Ruskin is growing faster than anywhere else in the county due to its excellent transportation access, proximity to the Little Manatee River and access to employment centers like Amazon and education centers like the Hillsborough Community College – SouthShore campus.

Lennar is the nation’s leading homebuilders and currently has nearly 70 active properties in the Central Florida region. Prominent properties in Hillsborough County include Belmont, Cypress Creek, Mills Bayou, Heron Pass and more.

For more information on Lennar homes in this community, call 844-478-5429 or visit Lennar Tampa.