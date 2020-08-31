Johnny Spieldenner is the fifth oldest in his family of 18 children.

He explained, “We are a family of caregivers, service members and entertainers who have the idea of helping others ingrained into our life philosophy.”

As the owner of JF Kicks restaurant and patio bar in Valrico, Spieldenner manages to incorporate a menu of his families’ philosophy along with delicious meal choices served within an ambience of nostalgia in JF Kicks’ spacious dining room or on the gold patio, complete with a fireplace and water feature.

This month, the restaurant is really kicking up its community events with something for everyone.

JF Kicks’ Care, Serve and Entertainment Menu:

Saturday at the Market – second Saturday of the month in Kicks’ parking lot. Upcoming on September 12 at 10 a.m., vendors include Sugar Lees Gourmet Coffee, Rhonda McDaniel’s A Caring Touch Skin Therapy, Pop Pops Tinker Show as well as products and services like homemade beef jerky, paintings, baked goods, beard care and bath and beauty products. The $25 vendor fee donated to the nonprofit Just One Foundation. A mobile blood bus will also be at JF Kicks on September 12 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Classic Car Show – cars, music and food lovers welcome (that includes most everyone) on Saturday, September 26 from 3-7 p.m. in the parking lot. There will be a free meal of a hot dog or hamburger with chips and a drink. Classic cars will park along the tree line with open hoods to display custom motors. There just might be entertainment by a mobile DJ to begin the family fun, which is planned as a recurring event for the last Saturday of each month.

Yappy Hour – Community Pet Project, a nonprofit created to assist homeless and at-risk Hillsborough County families struggling to keep pets fed and healthy, begins at 4-7 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month. Dog enthusiasts are encouraged to bring man’s best friends to JF Kicks’ dog-friendly patio and raise money through 50/50 bingo and donations.

Live Soloists – every Thursday, Friday and Saturday on the patio starting at 7 p.m.

Although masks are required, Spieldenner said, “We all need some semblance of normalcy and live entertainment that has been sorely missed. We are finding a balance to keep our staff and local musicians working while providing safe entertainment for the community.”

He emphasized that there are many measures in place to provide a safe work and dining environment.

The menu at JF Kicks restaurant and patio bar is sure to feed the body, soul and spirit.

For more information, visit www.JFKicksRestaurant.com or call 643-7777.