Who doesn’t love coffee? Some people refer to it as “The nectar of the gods.” If you are an avid coffee drinker, you’ll be happy to know Just Love Coffee will be opening in early September.

“We are the Ferrio family and we are so eager to bring the love to Brandon,” said Owner Marisa Ferrio.

Just Love Coffee started as an e-commerce concept that was founded to help raise money for adoptive families. It has since grown into a franchise company that encourages and empowers its storeowners to give back to their own communities and causes that they love.

“Just Love came into my life when I was seeking a new career opportunity following a move to Florida,” Ferrio said. “After co-owning a small Mexican cuisine restaurant in Pennsylvania, I knew I wanted to explore the food industry further, I just didn’t know what.”

Last Christmas, Ferrio was gifted an espresso machine from her sister.

“It came to a surprise because at the time my relationship with coffee was foreign,” Ferrio said. “Then I started making various types of coffee beverages for all my friends and family. From cappuccinos to lattes, I explored the numerous tastes and aromas, which brought my appreciation for coffee to a whole new level. After dipping into this new world, I decided to educate myself further by taking a barista course. As I learned the different flavors, roasts and the small details that go into making a perfect cup of coffee, I developed my true passion for this special bean.”

Ferrio decided that her love for coffee and her community would fit perfectly into a new career path.

“As I searched for different cafe concepts, Just Love Coffee Cafe’s mission for love, high-quality coffee and delicious food menu captured my attention and I knew it would be an exceptional fit,” Ferrio said. “It is my absolute pleasure to open the shop and start loving on you, Brandon.”

In addition to the shop’s vision for giving back, Just Love Coffee has a unique full menu.

“Whether you’re ordering breakfast, lunch or dinner, your food will be cooked on a waffle iron,” Ferrio said. “We will be serving up everything from omelettes, which are waffled omelettes, to waffled sandwiches, wraps, quesadillas.”

To learn more about Just Love Coffee, visit www.facebook.com/justlovebrandonfl.

For franchise opportunities, visit Just Love Coffee’s website at www.justlovecoffeecafe.com. Just Love Coffee will be located at 2020 W. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 150.