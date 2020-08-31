Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Local Author’s Biography On The Bestseller List

Jacky Costello’s story is not unlike many immigrant success stories of hard work and determination to take advantage of opportunities in America she did not have before. It is also the story of a cancer survivor and how her faith, her husband, her friends and a stray dog from Greece all gave her the support she needed to persevere.

How Far I Have Risen – Coming Clean About God, Cancer And My American Dream was published in March and rose to number two in new releases in Christian biographies in the U.S.

Today, seven years after arriving, Costello is the owner of Custom Cleanups, a house cleaning service in Lithia. To make good on her promise to “pay it forward,” she partnered with Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit organization that provides free house cleaning for cancer patients.

“My greatest hope is that by sharing my story, I will inspire others to know that no matter what you face in life, you can overcome it and achieve all your dreams, even if you don’t quite know what those dreams are yet,” Costello explained.

How Far I Have Risen – Coming Clean About God, Cancer And My American Dream by Jacky Costello is available on Amazon and at bookstores nationwide. A portion of the proceeds from every book sold will be donated to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, where Costello received her follow up care.

Valrico Sunday Market Returns At Chill Cawfee

Chill Cawfee is excited to relaunch the Sunday market under its new name, Valrico Artisan Faire. It is a twice-a-month event, every second Sunday and fourth Sunday under the grandfather oaks outside Chill Cawfee at 3704 Lithia Pinecrest Rd.

Have fun in the sun as you shop local artisans and enjoy a place for families and friends to bond. Jewelry, artwork, craft food, organic soaps, health and beauty products, crafts and pet products will all be available, with the spotlight on local talent and artists.

Advancing Modern Professionals Hosting Introductory Meeting Online

Advancing Modern Professionals is a group of young professionals and entrepreneurs dedicated to the development and empowerment of like-minded individuals in the Tampa Bay area.

If you are interested in developing and executing professional and entrepreneurial skills, you are invited to register for its first meeting on Tuesday, August 25 from 7-8 p.m., which will take place virtually.

For more information, visit on Facebook at Advancing Modern Professionals or email AdvancingMP@gmail.com.

Free Online Credit Score And Consumer Loans Workshop

The University of Florida invites Hillsborough County residents to attend a live, interactive online workshop about credit scores and consumer loans on Wednesday, August 26 at 12 Noon.

During the webinar you will learn how to increase your credit score, deal with debts and get the best deals on loans. The information provided could save you money and ease your stress level.

Register at https://attendee.gototraining.com/r/535462571113449729. Space is limited, so register as soon as possible.

Registration Is Open For The Annual Hillsborough River And Coastal Cleanup

At this time of year, Keeping Tampa Bay Beautiful would traditionally be looking forward to having huge numbers of volunteers gather for the annual Hillsborough River and Coastal Cleanup. Like a lot of other organized events, it will be doing things a little differently this year.

Instead of designating one day for the cleanup, it is devoting the entire month of September to encouraging you to do self-led cleanups either individually or in small groups. Keeping Tampa Bay Beautiful will be providing supplies to all, which will include supplies needed to perform cleanups, masks or buffs as well as Chick-fil-A gift cards as a thank you to its volunteers.

To register for the event, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAfvEdY1ejWSm9YEZ_ZZQG3pahagRYp2u4–5q9LQ-zpWZwQ/viewform.

Kitten Adoptions Go Online

Due to COVID-19, local animal rescue nonprofit A Kitten Place has had to cancel its in-person pet adoption events. If you are looking to add an adorable kitten or cat to your family please visit akittenplace.org/adoptable-kittens and look through the many kittens and cats that are now available in all descriptions.

All kittens and cats will be spayed/neutered and vaccinated before being available for adoption.

Adoption applications and additional information can be found at akittenplace.org.