Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 31, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center and Dover.

Since August 30 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (nine new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Ruskin each having five new cases, Valrico and Lithia each having four new cases, Wimauma having two new cases and Apollo Beach, Seffner and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, August 30: 2,362 cases

Riverview, August 31: 2,371↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, August 30: 2,409 cases

Brandon, August 31: 2,414↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, August 30: 1,064 cases

Ruskin, August 31: 1,069↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, August 30: 867 cases

Wimauma, August 31: 869↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, August 30: 1,011 cases

Valrico, August 31: 1,015↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, August 30: 359 cases

Sun City Center, August 31: 359, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, August 30: 314 cases

Apollo Beach, August 31: 315↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, August 30: 580 cases

Seffner, August 31: 581↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, August 30: 460 cases

Gibsonton, August 31: 461↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, August 30: 344 cases

Lithia, August 31: 348↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, August 30: 484 cases

Dover, August 31: 484, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

August 30: 10,241

August 31: 10,273

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

August 30: 36,850

August 31: 36,973

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

August 30: 614,753

August 31: 616,629

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

August 30: 547

August 31: 551

Total deaths of Florida residents:

August 30: 11,119

August 31: 11,187

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

August 30: 276,298

August 31: 277,381

Positive tests:

August 30: 36,850

August 31: 36,973

Negative tests:

August 30: 238,920

August 31: 239,876

Inconclusive tests:

August 30: 528

August 31: 532

Awaiting testing:

August 30: 240

August 31: 239

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

August 30: 4,606,568

August 31: 4,622,552

Positive tests:

August 30: 621,586

August 31: 623,471

Negative tests:

August 30: 3,978,022

August 31: 3,992,068

Inconclusive tests:

August 30: 6,960

August 31: 7,013

Awaiting testing:

August 30: 3,497

August 31: 3,472

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)