Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on August 31, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center and Dover.
Since August 30 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (nine new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Ruskin each having five new cases, Valrico and Lithia each having four new cases, Wimauma having two new cases and Apollo Beach, Seffner and Gibsonton each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, August 30: 2,362 cases
Riverview, August 31: 2,371↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, August 30: 2,409 cases
Brandon, August 31: 2,414↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, August 30: 1,064 cases
Ruskin, August 31: 1,069↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, August 30: 867 cases
Wimauma, August 31: 869↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, August 30: 1,011 cases
Valrico, August 31: 1,015↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, August 30: 359 cases
Sun City Center, August 31: 359, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, August 30: 314 cases
Apollo Beach, August 31: 315↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, August 30: 580 cases
Seffner, August 31: 581↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, August 30: 460 cases
Gibsonton, August 31: 461↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, August 30: 344 cases
Lithia, August 31: 348↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, August 30: 484 cases
Dover, August 31: 484, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
August 30: 10,241
August 31: 10,273
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
August 30: 36,850
August 31: 36,973
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
August 30: 614,753
August 31: 616,629
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
August 30: 547
August 31: 551
Total deaths of Florida residents:
August 30: 11,119
August 31: 11,187
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
August 30: 276,298
August 31: 277,381
Positive tests:
August 30: 36,850
August 31: 36,973
Negative tests:
August 30: 238,920
August 31: 239,876
Inconclusive tests:
August 30: 528
August 31: 532
Awaiting testing:
August 30: 240
August 31: 239
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
August 30: 4,606,568
August 31: 4,622,552
Positive tests:
August 30: 621,586
August 31: 623,471
Negative tests:
August 30: 3,978,022
August 31: 3,992,068
Inconclusive tests:
August 30: 6,960
August 31: 7,013
Awaiting testing:
August 30: 3,497
August 31: 3,472
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)