Edited by Jenny Bennett

La Septima Offers Convenient And Delicious Family Meals

One of Brandon’s favorite restaurants is making life easier and more delicious for residents in the light of the pandemic. In addition to takeout and delivery, La Septima is offering family meals for $39.95.

Diners can choose from any of the restaurant’s signature dishes and each family meal comes with rice, the choice of tossed salad or black beans, Cuban bread with olive butter and one 2-liter bottle of Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite. Each family meal serves four for $39.95 with the exception of the bistec milanesa (Cuban breaded steak), which is $49.95.

Orders can be made online at laseptimacafe.com or by calling 685-0502. La Septima is located at 702 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.

Ragamuffin Outpost Opens In Plaza Bella

New store Ragamuffin Outpost had its grand opening on the weekend of August 1-2 in Plaza Bella in Valrico. Offering a refreshing selection of antique, vintage, local artisan and eclectic home décor items in nearly 2,000 sq. ft., you are sure to find something you will want to take home with you.

Local vendors will be on-site regularly to tell their story and offer insight into their products.

It is open on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sunday from 12 Noon-4 p.m. and other times by appointment. More information can be found on www.ragamuffinoutpost.com, Facebook @RagamuffinOutpost or by calling 654-2834.

Trilogy Dive Center Brings Diving Lessons To You

Trilogy Dive Center, owned by Mike Massaro and based in Zephyrhills, is a full-service dive center offering scuba training and certification, equipment sales and services and diving trips. Trilogy also provides group training for homeschoolers and other groups.

“We train you at your home and offer door-to-door service, making it easy for you to get certified and to keep you diving,” said Massaro.

For more information, visit www.trilogyscuba.com, call 425-3500 or go to its Facebook page @trilogyscuba.

Yellowfin Realty Announces New Team Leader Of New Construction

Yellowfin Realty based in Winthrop Plaza recently announced Laura Brown as its new team leader of new construction. A seasoned sales associate, Brown has worked extensively in the South Hillsborough corridor from the hub of Brandon to SouthShore.

Equally comfortable in a hard hat or heels, her focus is always on the customer. Brown gained valuable experience consulting with buyers in the home design center and she knows that buying a new home can be overwhelming, so bringing her into the experience brings assurance to all parties.

The Yellowfin Realty office is at 11256 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview and can be contacted on 245-6186. Visit its website at www.yellowfinrealty.com for more information.

Three Bulls Tavern Voted ‘Best Of The Best’

Local bar Three Bulls Tavern was recently voted Best Neighborhood Bar in the 2020 Tampa Bay Times ‘Best of the Best’ competition. Owners Jim and Tracy Mellody are thrilled to have won.

“We have worked so hard to be your favorite neighborhood hangout. We hope to just keep on getting better and better,” they said.

Three Bulls Tavern is located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Bloomingdale and can be contacted on 381-3853. Additional information is available at www.ThreeBullsTavern.com or its Facebook page, Three Bulls Tavern.

Dr. Ben Christman Joins Hess Orthodontics

Hess Orthodontics is very happy to welcome Dr. Ben Christman to the team. Dr. Christman will be helping out while Dr. Popat is out on maternity leave.

Dr. Christman graduated from the University of Florida before receiving his DMD degree from Midwestern University and Certificate of Orthodontics from Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Christman grew up in the Tampa Bay area and is excited to return home and have the opportunity to serve our community.

For the most up-to-date information on Hess Orthodontics, follow it on social media @hessortho on Facebook and @hessorthodontics on Instagram.

Improvements To River Hills Country Club

River Hills Country Club has recently made several improvements to its facilities, which members are now enjoying. The tennis area received the biggest improvements with all eight tennis courts being resurfaced and the tennis shop getting a facelift to make it a more welcoming area.

A ribbon-cutting, tennis exhibition and tournament were recently held to celebrate the completion of the work.

If you are interested in becoming a member of River Hills Country Club, please contact Margie Martin on 653-1554, ext. 232 or visit its website at www.riverhillscountryclub.com.

Brandon Regional Hospital Receives Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification

DNV GL Healthcare is a certification body helping healthcare organizations achieve excellence by improving quality. It recently awarded Brandon Regional Hospital its Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification.

This award is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association and affirms that the medical center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care—diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education—and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

“With stroke care, you must have the best clinicians and resources, but also the ability to act organizationally with extreme efficiency because of the time-critical nature of these events,” said Bland Eng, chief executive officer at Brandon Regional Hospital. “This certification from DNV GL validates all the effort we have put into this program and to ensuring the health and safety of our patients.”

Curry Law Group Awarded Best Of The Best For Family Law

The Best of the Best Attorneys has acknowledged the outstanding performance of Florida’s family law firm, Curry Law Group P.A., as a 2020 Best of the Best Top 10 Family Law Firm, which practices law at a higher standard.

Selections are based on either nominations by peers, clients and/or the research team and the Best of the Best award is reserved for those lawyers who exhibit excellence in their practice with an exceptional relationship with his or her clients.

You can contact Curry Law Group directly at 653-2000 or www.currylawgroup.com.

Accurate Health Plans Opens In Riverview

Mark and Steve McDade recently opened Accurate Health Plans in Riverview (formerly Accurate Insurance) to help you navigate complex medical insurance systems.

“We help people with any health coverage or medicare-related product available. We are knowledgeable about the plans we offer ourselves as well as competitors’ plans we do not carry. We always make sure you get the plan that is right, with us or another source,” said Mark.

Accurate Health Plans can also assist you with dental, vision and life insurance plans.

Accurate Health Plans is located at 10014 Kenda Dr. in Riverview and can be contacted on 310-0403. Visit www.accuratehealthplans.com or @AccurateHealthPlans on Facebook to find out more.

Local Dentist Honored With 40 Under 40 Award

Incisal Edge dental magazine recognizes brilliant achievers ages 40 and under with its signature award, 40 Under 40. Among this year’s honorees is the owner of local Apollo Beach practice SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry, Dr. Casey Lynn. The final 40 Under 40 list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States.

Individuals were nominated and vetted by an independent panel to select the final recipients. Whether renowned for their medical innovations, volunteer work, philanthropy or simply a commitment to outstanding patient care, these honorees represent the best of dentistry today.

SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry is located at 122 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach and can be reached on 591-3052 or visit www.smilelynndental.com for more information.