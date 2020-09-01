Making a difference and driving change is important to Nate Walcker, and as the new chief executive officer for Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS), he’s poised to do just that.

His philosophy of being both “data-driven and purpose-driven” aligns perfectly with the company’s mission of providing world-class medicine close to home in its nearly 100 locations across Florida. Following the retirement of long-term CEO Brad Prechtl in July, Walcker now leads a team of nearly 4,000 that includes more than 230 renowned oncologists and specialty physicians.

Walcker already has a head start on delivering the next generation of strategic priorities for FCS. Walcker joined the company in the summer of 2019 as the chief financial officer, bringing more than a decade of healthcare, physician services and corporate finance expertise. He has been instrumental in guiding cost containment efforts that have enabled the ongoing delivery of patient care with minimal disruption throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

High on his list of opportunities are efforts to further FCS’ mission of providing the highest quality cancer care by focusing on the advancement of clinical trials, investing in early phase drug development and driving operational excellence every day.

“Patients deserve a high-touch, personalized approach to their cancer battle, and that starts with access to innovative treatment options,” Walcker said.

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists’ participation (prior to approval).

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research and cutting-edge technologies that help advance targeted treatments and genetically-based immunotherapies and embodied by its team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

Walcker looks forward to driving FCS toward its next chapter as a national leader of community-based medical oncology.

For more information, visit FLCancer.com.