U.S. military veterans and retirees can visit Busch Gardens and SeaWorld for free between now and Wednesday, November 11. Qualifying residents can redeem their complimentary single-day ticket for themselves and up to three friends or family members online at www.WavesofHonor.com.

In addition to enhancing the parks’ already strict health and safety measures, capacity at each park is carefully limited to create even more open space for guests to enjoy a fun and inspiring experience while maintaining physical distancing in a safe environment. As reservations are required and limited for every visit, guests are encouraged to make their reservations early.

Since its launch in 2005, more than 10 million guests—active duty military members, veterans and their families—have enjoyed the SeaWorld family of parks for free through the Waves of Honor program. This year, in addition to the free offer, veterans have the option to add up to four additional guest tickets for 50 percent off to SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio or Busch Gardens Tampa.

Veterans who take advantage of the ticket offer can also receive $10 off All-Day Dining and 50 percent off Quick Queue Unlimited, the company’s front-of-line access option, for attractions at SeaWorld Orlando and San Antonio and Busch Gardens Tampa.

“It is an honor and a privilege for our SeaWorld and Busch Gardens family to extend free park admission to our country’s veterans and their families and provide them with memorable experiences that are not only fun, but more importantly safe,” said Marc Swanson, interim chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “Our long-standing commitment to members of the U.S. military through the Waves of Honor program is our way of saying thank you to all of the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for this country.”

The Waves of Honor program already provides complimentary admission for U.S. active duty military personnel, activated or drilling reservists and National Guardsmen and up to three dependents.

Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

For detailed information about the safety measures that guests can expect when visiting the resort, including key operational changes, visit https://seaworldentertainment.com/park-reopening-and-safety/ or individual park pages for parks that are currently open.