Dan Conner, owner of Storyteller Coffee, has been in agriculture for most of his life, mostly in the aquaculture sector. While he is still heavily involved in this industry, coffee became a passion for him about six years ago.

“While roasting for a few local coffee shops and companies, I quickly discovered the need for change within the coffee supply chain,” Conner said. “In November, I began Storyteller Coffee as a way to work more directly with the coffee suppliers and farmers to help support them, their communities and the entire coffee industry in more sustainable fashion.”

And so, Storyteller Coffee was born.

As soon as Conner got into coffee, he quickly realized that the coffee farmers were not getting a reasonable price for their product due the structure of the supply chain.

“While I am only one person, one company, I’m hoping that by working with farmers in a more direct fashion, they can get a more reasonable price for the product that they work diligently to produce,” Conner said. “The more personal aspect of providing more for the farmer is that we as consumers are able to get a delicious coffee for an affordable price. This is why I began Storyteller Coffee, to make specialty coffee more available to more people while providing more for the farmers that produce it.”

If you ask Conner what makes his coffee different from other roasters in the area, he’ll tell you it’s how he sources his coffee.

“Currently, we are focusing on buying directly from farmers in Honduras,” Conner said. “This is something that most coffee shops are not doing because it does take a lot of effort but is certainly worth it for everyone involved. By working directly with the farmers, we have a deeper understanding of their processes and more respect for the trade. We are hoping to share their stories and hard work through our product.”

Conner is also a strong supporter of keeping things local.

“Buying local has never been more important than these recent times,” Conner said. “Our entire supply chain of goods is getting disrupted due to COVID-19. If you are able to support a local business, they need you now more than ever.”

To learn more about Storyteller Coffee or to purchase some of Conner’s coffee, visit www.storytellercoffee.co or call 553-4506.