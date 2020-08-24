Hillsborough County, Fla. (Aug. 24, 2020) – Hillsborough County Solid Waste customers who are served by Waste Connections will again receive residential recycling collection service every week, beginning Monday, August 31.

In June, Waste Connections temporarily shifted to every-other-week recycling collection because many of the company’s truck drivers were unavailable to work due to COVID-19. As staffing levels have gradually increased over the past weeks, the company is now positioned to resume normal weekly recycling collection service.

The amended service calendar solely impacted residential Solid Waste customers served by Waste Connections. Residents uncertain if they are impacted can find out by visiting HCFLGov.net/Trash and clicking on the ‘Find My Trash and Recycling Schedule’ tab. Once on the web page, input the address, and the waste service provider will be displayed.

For more information, call the Solid Waste Customer Service Team at 813-272-5680.