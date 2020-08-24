By Kye Saunders

A local charity, Take a Kid Fishing Inc., teamed up with Bass Pro Shops recently to brighten the lives of a group of local kids.

Take a Kid Fishing, a nonprofit organization that enhances the lives of underprivileged and fatherless kids through its fishing mentorship program, received more than 400 rods from Bass Pro Shops.

The gently-used rods and reels were donated by customers in exchange for discounts on new gear; each piece is refurbished to ensure they are fish-ready for kids.

“We are excited that more families and kids across the country are discovering fishing. They’re putting down their phones and video games, picking up fishing poles and enjoying making some memories together in the great outdoors,” Bass Pro General Manager Ronnie Cheeks said.

Take a Kid Fishing takes kids of all ages on various yearly fishing excursions where Founder William Dunn and his team teach the youth in their program real-life skills and the power of responsibility.

What makes the program unique lies in the power of fishing.

Fishing enables these kids the chance to learn patience, teamwork and relaxation, which in turn enhances their mood and critical thinking skills, all while having the chance to get onto the water and have fun.

Take a Kid Fishing gives kids without a father figure or reliable encouragement the chance to feel supported not just by Dunn and his team but also by the other kids within the program.

Whether they land the biggest catch of the day or not, fishing teaches the kids how to support each other, win or lose.

As a nonprofit, Take a Kid Fishing is entirely dependent on donations, volunteers and sponsors.

When asked about the impact the equipment would have on the program, Dunn stated, “We are all about the kids. We are so thankful to be chosen to receive this equipment.”

Stay connected with Take a Kid Fishing by following it on social media and visit www.takffl.com to learn more about how to donate and make a difference.