The students in the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory in Plant City have, along with Lead Art Instructor Bryant Martinez, created two large art pieces consisting of several canvas paintings. The artwork is on display at Krazy Kup, located at 101 E. J. Arden Mays Blvd. in historic downtown Plant City.

Krazy Kup is owned and operated by Frank and Wenda Trunzo. The paintings are in the newly renovated Krazy Kup courtyard. The two pieces are a series of self-portraits of the children in the program. Each one is unique and beautiful.

Frank said, “The courtyard and art wall are a platform to allow artistic minds to showcase their talents. It is extremely important. Fortunately, we have a great location.” He added, “In general, with artistic people, you cannot exploit them. It is one of their motivations to show their work in public.”

The Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory is a grant-funded outreach program that provides free art instruction to underserved children living in communities such as Plant City. Funders of the program include the Arts Council of Hillsborough County and Suncoast Credit Union.

Winthrop Arts has been partnering with Hispanic Services Council since February 2018. The Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory runs in conjunction with Hispanic Services Council’s La Red de Padres Activos (Network of Active Parents), a unique initiative aimed at helping Latino parents ensure the educational success of their children now and throughout life.

Annabel Saavedra is the community coordinator for Hispanic Services Council in Plant City.

Saavedra said of the Mobile Art Factory program and the art on display, “The community embraces the art as expression. In engaging in art, children show their creativity and have an outlet to portray their ideas. In doing so with others who share their interests, [it] helps develop friendships and allows children to socially flourish. Parents benefit from this formation of social circles and bonds as well. This children-to-parent effect is how communities build trust and inclusion among members. The Red de Padres program hopes that the use of art will help the Hispanic circle thrive and develop.”

Winthrop Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that also offers art classes for students, teens and adults at their art education studio known as the Art Factory, located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview. For more information, please visit www.winthroparts.org.