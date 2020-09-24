Krazy Kup, an old-world authentic coffee house located at 101 E. J. Arden Mays Blvd. in historic Plant City, is pleased to reopen its upstairs entertainment area. Krazy Kup has hosted some stellar acts, including GRAMMY Award winners and global artists. Krazy Kup is owned and operated by Frank and Wenda Trunzo.

When businesses closed this spring, Krazy Kup was able to open via an innovative walk-up window in its courtyard.

“The previous owner had used it as a drive-through. We did not want that. We petitioned the city to open the area as a courtyard,” said Frank.

“We had never gotten around to take full advantage of the area until it became a lifesaver. Now we have an art filled area and the lifesaver is gorgeous. The courtyard saved us from having to close,” added Frank.

The courtyard has indeed become a great place to not only order but to sit in comfort outside.

“It is a great place to relax. It is narrow enough that you do not get too much sun,” said Frank.

Now, with many businesses reopening in different ways, Frank and Wenda have revamped the operating hours and entertainment schedule to make it more family and community friendly. During the day, Krazy Kup is a wonderful coffee house where family and friends can gather and enjoy a delicious beverage or treat. On Friday and Saturday nights, Krazy Kup is transformed into a fun gathering spot.

On the first Friday and Saturday nights of each month, Krazy Kup hosts faith-based bands and a Bluegrass Jam. On the second weekend, they host Trivia Night and Open Mic Night. On the third weekend of the month, there is Retro Movie Night and ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’. On the fourth weekend, it will host a professional bluegrass band and then Comedy Night. When there is a fifth Friday or Saturday, a special event will be planned.

All of the events are family-friendly and rated G or PG. In addition, space is limited to ensure proper distancing and compliance with local, state and federal mandates regarding COVID-19.

Krazy Kup is open Tuesday through Thursday from 7:33 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 7:33 a.m. to 8:33 p.m. and Saturday from 8:33 a.m. to 8:33 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.krazykup.com.