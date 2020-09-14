Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Local Author’s Biography On The Bestseller List

Jacky Costello’s story is not unlike many immigrant success stories of hard work and determination to take advantage of opportunities in America she did not have before. It is also the story of a cancer survivor and how her faith, her husband, her friends and a stray dog from Greece all gave her the support she needed to persevere.

How Far I Have Risen – Coming Clean About God, Cancer And My American Dream was published in March and rose to number two in new releases in Christian biographies in the U.S.

Today, seven years after arriving, Costello is the owner of Custom Cleanups, a house cleaning service in Lithia. To make good on her promise to “pay it forward,” she partnered with Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit organization that provides free house cleaning for cancer patients.

“My greatest hope is that by sharing my story, I will inspire others to know that no matter what you face in life, you can overcome it and achieve all your dreams, even if you don’t quite know what those dreams are yet,” Costello explained.

How Far I Have Risen – Coming Clean About God, Cancer And My American Dream by Jacky Costello is available on Amazon and at bookstores nationwide. A portion of the proceeds from every book sold will be donated to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, where Costello received her follow up care.

New Market Coming To Park Square

Art Monkey Emporium, located at 16132 Churchview Dr. in the Park Square neighborhood of FishHawk Ranch, in collaboration with Pish Posh, is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a market on the second Saturday of every month commencing on Saturday, September 12, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Approximately 20 vendors featuring local artists and makers are expected.

SouthShore Chamber Of Commerce Opens New Office

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is excited to have recently moved into its new office at 201 W. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. The chamber was formed in 2011 when the Apollo Beach and Ruskin Chambers of Commerce were merged.

The mission of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is to commit to growth through proper planning, new membership acquisition and serving existing members through value-added projects.

Visit its website at www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org to find out more.

Popular Bluegrass Band Coming To Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center welcomes Sandy Back Porch to its campus for a 7 p.m. concert on Friday, September 25. Sandy Back Porch is most often called a bluegrass band, but make no mistake, they are also country, patriotic, Irish, gospel and country classic as well.

One thing is for sure: they hit the ground running with hard-driving, traditional music at lightning speed, offering toe-tapping, people-pleasing performances. The church will employ safety measures including masks and a 25 percent venue capacity, meaning only the first 175 people will be admitted into the sanctuary. A donation of $10 is requested at the door on the night of the concert.

For more information about this and other concerts, please contact Kevin Goodenow, concert series coordinator, at 362-0956.The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is located at 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W. Additional information about the church can be found at www.sccumc.com.

Second Book In Local Author Fantasy Series Published

Just in time for your end of summer reading pleasure or back-to-school lists, Riverview resident T. L. Stride has published Spirit Path. It is the second installment of his young adult fantasy series, Shaman Tales – The Chronicles of Little Hawk. The new book picks up the tale where the first book, Shaman Tales – The Chronicles of Little Hawk: So Much At Stake, left off.

In celebration of the release of Spirit Path, you can read book one, So Much At Stake, for free through the end of October at https://tlstride.wixsite.com/tlstride-stories. The books are also available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

HCC To Launch Free Job Skills Training Program

Hillsborough Community College is launching a free training program in partnership with Verizon to boost in-demand job skills and workplace connection. The program will have multiple offerings through the fall of 2022, and the first cohort will begin on Monday, September 14 and run through Saturday, October 31.

The innovative program will offer flexible learning formats, build industry experience and develop the most sought-after aptitudes needed for in-demand fields. Topics for the program include communication, problem-solving, collaboration, leadership, networking and more.

Individuals who complete the training will be paired with a mentor, job shadow and/or be placed in an internship with local companies. Limited need-based scholarships are available for unpaid intern placements.

For more information and registration, visit hccfl.edu/academics/lets-get-2-work.