Going back to school may look different for many families this year. To provide parents and caregivers information to help get kids back to learning safely, BayCare launched its back-to-school resource hub: BayCareBackToSchool.org.

“Whether a child will go back to school in person or learn at home, we want to help them stay healthy—both physically and mentally,” said St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital President Sarah Naumowich.

On the back-to-school resource page, families have access to podcasts, videos and articles that offer health and safety information as well as the opportunity to find a pediatrician or pediatric specialist.

Some of the featured content includes:

⦁ Video interviews featuring BayCare experts regarding back-to-school safety and how to talk to kids about the best way to properly wear and store masks.

⦁ A podcast discussion regarding the decision to send kids back to school in person during COVID-19.

⦁ Animated videos for children that demonstrate the proper way to wear a mask, how to prevent the spread of germs and the proper way to wash your hands.

⦁ Articles that provide information on helping children cope with COVID-19, keeping kids safe while social distancing, how to kill germs in the home and tips for keeping kids active while eLearning at home.

⦁ General back-to-school topics such as immunizations, backpack safety, healthy lunch options and signs of bullying.

The web page is organized with COVID-19 resources at the top, followed by general learning information for infants/toddlers, kids and teens. Content is arranged by target audience so that users can easily find the information they need.

“The back-to-school resource hub offers a variety of information to help get kids back to learning safely and we hope families in our community find the resource helpful,” said Naumowich.

