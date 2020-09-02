September brings the beginning of autumn: cooler weather around the corner, pumpkin spices and many fun fall activities. It can give us a renewed hope and continued faith that God is still in control, even when it may not feel like it sometimes. Our faith must continue to be solid like a rock.

In the Bible, we learn in Matthew 7:24-25, “Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock.”

Many of us have been going through ‘storms.’ Some of us have had to move, or had friends move away, changing schools, losing a pet or having trouble making new friends in a new neighborhood or school. How can we handle it when these difficulties come up? Jesus teaches us that we need a strong faith in Him. He is our rock and our solid foundation.

The more we know and love the Lord, the more stable and reliable our faith becomes and even in hard times our faith will hold firm and solid like a rock. Now, let’s make our own rock of faith!

Time Needed:

20 minutes

Materials Needed:

Smooth rock (if you don’t have any smooth rocks in your area, you can buy them at a local craft store or landscape store).

Permanent markers.

Acrylic paint.

Paintbrushes.

Procedure:

Paint the rocks any color or style with the acrylic paint.

After the paint is fully dry, use the marker to write “Jesus is my Rock,” “Jesus is the rock” or “Jesus Rocks.”

You can keep the rock to remind you of your solid faith in Jesus or you can leave the rock somewhere so that someone else will find it and be inspired.