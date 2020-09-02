Couldn’t we all use a good laugh right now? Throughout the day we are rushing around, caring for our families, preparing dinner, going to work, doing laundry, taking care of everyday life—but sometimes in the midst of all of this, we may overlook the humor that we can find in the small moments. Maintaining a joyful spirit and sense of humor can make or break any situation.

These hilarious and touching books have a common theme: God’s grace is for all of us. The beds may not be made, we may be late to work every day this week, our kids may have had cereal for dinner because we aren’t perfect, but God loves our imperfections and wants us to live a joyous life with hope, happiness and humor.

“A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones,” – Proverbs 17:22.

Laugh Your Way to Grace: Reclaiming the Spiritual Power of Humor

By Susan Sparks

In this personal and funny look at humor as a spiritual practice, Rev. Susan Sparks—an ex-lawyer turned comedian and Baptist minister—presents a convincing case that the power of humor radiates far beyond punchlines. This feel-good book will delight your funny bone and tickle your fancy.

Laughter Is the Spice of Life

By Women of Faith

Producing everything from gentle chuckles to roll-in-the-aisle laughter, these stories, jokes and quips will entertain and uplift you, no matter what your circumstances might be. These hilarious and uplifting anecdotes come from the Women of Faith conferences and feature some of your favorite speakers: Patsy Clairmont, Barbara Johnson, Luci Swindoll, Sheila Walsh and others.

Humor For A Woman’s Heart

By Patsy Clairmont, Martha Bolton

Humor has the unique power to lift a heart to new heights, to heal the hurts of a bad day and to infuse the soul with inspiration. Take a deep breath, inhale the joy, soak up the merriment and you’ll surely find that your heart is lighter, your day brighter and your soul hilariously refreshed.

Don’t Stop Laughing Now: Stories to Tickle Your Funny Bone and Strengthen Your Faith

By Ann Spangler, Shari MacDonald

If “a cheerful heart is good medicine,” as it says in Proverbs, you’ll be as healthy as a horse after reading this delightful collection of true-to-life stories. Realizing that laughter and faith can go hand in hand, this book offers real-life anecdotes that will keep your world in balance even—and especially—when life gets tough.