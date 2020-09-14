Exciting news for Riverview area diners. Cracker Barrel opened the doors to its newest location on Gibsonton Ave. late last month.

The 10,000 sq. ft. restaurant has the ability to seat 180 guests; although, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has opened at 50 percent capacity.

“Because we are operating at a limited capacity, we created an additional dining space on our front porch for guests to choose,” said a Cracker Barrel spokesperson.

Construction on the location broke ground in mid-September of 2019 with the intent to open this past spring.

“These plans were put on hold due to the pandemic, as you would expect,” said the spokesperson. “Needless to say, we’re thrilled to finally open the doors of our 60th location in Florida to guests.”

The location offers the same menu as the other more than 660 locations nationwide, including the opportunity to enjoy breakfast all day.

In fact, we recently announced the launch of our new, simplified dinner menu, offering high-quality, homestyle food at an everyday value,” said the spokesperson. “We are excited for the community to try some of our new dishes like maple bacon chicken and pot roast supper, as well as our other popular items.”

According to the spokesperson, the restaurant’s location was chosen due to the growth in the area.

“What draws people to Cracker Barrel is our unique, family-friendly restaurant environment that combines dining and shopping in a seamless experience full of hospitality and charm,” said the spokesperson. “At the end of the day, we’re known for making people feel like family, and that’s special. In fact, our mission is two simple words: ‘Pleasing People.’ When guests walk through our doors, they’re greeted like family coming home to loved ones.”

One of the most distinguishable aspects of Cracker Barrel stores is the antiques that hang on the walls.

“Each collection of décor that goes into a store is carefully planned and curated to reflect the unique families and cultures of the communities we serve,” said the spokesperson. “The décor found in our Riverview store has been thoughtfully selected based on research into the history and culture of the area.”

The restaurant is located at 9370 Theater Dr. in Gibsonton and can be reached at 741-2744. For more information, visit crackerbarrel.com.