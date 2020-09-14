Seeds of Hope is a grass roots, local, community #foodbank that provides food for people in need on a weekly basis. They are a no-questions-asked charity that does a weekly distribution of food every Thursday at Bloomingdale Presbyterian Church. Due to the pandemic, they have developed into a drive-through food bank and have tripled their weekly service. In addition to the food bank, they offer additional programs including Backpacks of Hope and a Mobile Food Pantry. The charity was founded by Leda Eaton to fulfill a community need and offer #communityservice opportunities for her 4 children and has developed into an important part of our #community.

Seeds of Hope: https://sohopefl.org/