Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home, owned by mother/daughter duo Joan Miller and Kimberly Scott, is celebrating its 30th year in business in September, a milestone most businesses don’t reach.

Its office and showroom, located at 2305 E. College Ave. in Ruskin, is a one-stop shop for helping homeowners make their dream homes a reality, offering custom flooring options for every home, from tile to hardwood, carpet to vinyl.

In addition to flooring options, Dove Interiors’ experts can measure and install a variety of window treatment options and custom drapery.It’s also a one-stop shop when renovating kitchen and baths, from custom cabinetry to countertops.

The family-owned operation sprouted from Miller’s leap of faith in 1991, when she walked away from a successful career in finance to open Dove Interiors with her two children, Kimberly and Rick.

“We just made the decision to start a family business and moved into a small space in the Sun Pointe Shopping Center where we were warmly welcomed by the community,” said Scott, who credits their success to their trust that God would help them through both the good times and the bad.

“He’s allowed us to make it through some really tough times, during recessions times as well as through personal trials,” said Scott.

Those personal trials include the passing of her brother, Rick, four years ago.

“He was such an important part of our family, our business, but we had faith that the Lord would provide us with the strength to march on,” she said.

And march on they have. The company’s 13 employees in addition to installation crews have all been able to continue working and get paid during the pandemic.

“We are dedicated to our staff because they are dedicated to us and our customers,” said Scott.

The Preserve at FishHawk Ranch resident Claudia Figgins is one customer of Dove Interiors who has seen firsthand that dedication. A friend referred her to Dove Interiors when she was looking for a company to install blinds in her new home.

“My friend did all the legwork, searching for someone who had excellent reviews at a competitive price,” she said. “When I met Kimberly, I knew immediately I would become a customer.”

Scott and her team installed Silhouette automatic window shadings in her home and she couldn’t be more pleased with the result.

“They were so meticulous and I love the finished product,” she said.

Dove Interiors’ showroom is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Don’t feel like driving to the showroom? Call to schedule an appointment and Dove Interiors will bring samples to your door, on your schedule.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call 642-4369 or visit www.doveinteriorscarpetone.com.