With more than 25 years of experience in the building industry, Frank Shaft, a Florida certified roofing contractor who owns Palm Tree Roofing in Apollo Beach, along with his wife, Donelle Shaft, developed a well-known reputation within the community which their business serves.

This family-owned and operated business created numerous fulfilling relationships in Florida and plans to continue to service the area for many years.

Palm Tree Roofing was established in 2006. Prior to Palm Tree Roofing, Frank started his career in the commercial roofing industry as a job supervisor and eventually earned a general contractors license.

Palm Tree Roofing mainly conducts service in Hillsborough County with a focus in the Brandon, Riverview, Apollo Beach and Sun City Center areas. It also assists homeowners with their decisions by providing them with the best kind of products for their home. What’s more, it consists of a skilled and trained team in all types of roof repairs and replacements.

Donelle shares her thoughts about what she would like the community to know about Palm Tree Roofing.

“My husband makes sure to keep up to date on the latest products and installation procedures,” Donelle said.

The business offers a wide variety of services such as residential roofs, flat roofs, gutter installation, shingle roofs and much more. Palm Tree Roofing believes in completing every job to the highest of standards while taking great pride in caring for one’s property from start to finish of a project. In addition, its highest priority is quality.

Palm Tree Roofing offers free roof inspections and estimates. In fact, Frank and his team abides by the procedures in order to keep themselves and others safe. For example, Frank does his one-on-one with customers outside with a face mask while staying distant.

“All in all, our goal would be to ensure that our customers are 100 percent satisfied as we work hard to maintain a good reputation,” Donelle said.

For more information, visit http://getyourroofnow.com. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Email PalmTreeRoofing@gmail.com or call 333-6320 to schedule an appointment.