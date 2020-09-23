Compiled by Jenny Bennett

American Legion Donates Supplies To Local Schools

Julie Arndt, president of American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 148, located in Riverview, wants to thank everyone in the American Legion Family for their generous donations of school supplies for both Gibsonton and Riverview Elementary Schools.

ECHO Brandon Looking For Volunteers

ECHO was founded in 1987 with the mission to assist residents of Hillsborough County in crisis with emergency food and clothing, offering life stabilizing programs and resources. It was created so churches and others could send people in need to one central location.

ECHO has been extremely successful in fulfilling its mission, but during this time of increased need due to COVID-19, it has found itself experiencing a reduction in volunteers as many of its older volunteers choose to isolate for their own protection.

If you would like to assist ECHO by volunteering, please visit www.echofl.org or call 685-0935 to register.

Riverview Masonic Lodge Gives Back To The Community

DeSoto Masonic Lodge No. 105, Free and Accepted Masons, on 10801 Desoto Rd. in Riverview has been active in our community for decades. Located in voting precinct no. 956, the Hillsborough County supervisor of elections has utilized the DeSoto facility for over 10 years as an Election Day polling location and the lodge members like to take this opportunity to give back to the community.

On Election Day, volunteers offered free hot dogs to the families and friends of our voting community or anyone that stopped by for a visit. This small token of appreciation was well-received as many voters took part and expressed their thanks.

Brandon Junior Woman’s Club Fall Bingo

The Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is celebrating fall and raising money with a virtual bingo game on Sunday, September 13 from 4-5:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for three games of bingo and winners can choose between a selection of handbags and tote bags, including items from Kate Spade New York, Coach, Dooney & Bourke, Michael Kors and Brahmin.

Anyone ages 18 or older in the continental U.S. can participate and rewards will be shipped to the winners.

Tickets are available from the BJWC clubhouse at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon on Saturday, September 5 and 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bjwc-fall-festival-virtual-bingo-tickets-117867445703.

Car Show To Benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The first annual Belmont Car Show and Market will take place on Saturday, October 3 at 10050 Paseo Al Mar Blvd. in Wimauma from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Do you want to show your car off?

Categories include fan favorite, classic and best in show; preregistration is only $10. Along with the car show, there will be a market with local vendors and entertainment for the family.

If you are interested in having a booth or entering your vehicle into the show, call 954-300-8657 or email belmontmarketandcarshow@gmail.com. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Registration Is Open For The Annual Hillsborough River And Coastal Cleanup

At this time of year, Keeping Tampa Bay Beautiful would traditionally be looking forward to having huge numbers of volunteers gather for the annual Hillsborough River and Coastal Cleanup. Like a lot of other organized events, it will be doing things a little differently this year.

Instead of designating one day for the cleanup, it is devoting the entire month of September to encouraging you to do self-led cleanups either individually or in small groups. Keeping Tampa Bay Beautiful will be providing supplies to all, which will include supplies needed to perform cleanups, masks or buffs as well as Chick-fil-A gift cards as a thank you to its volunteers.

To register for the event, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAfvEdY1ejWSm9YEZ_ZZQG3pahagRYp2u4–5q9LQ-zpWZwQ/viewform.