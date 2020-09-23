Dr. Matt Ahrens of SouthShore Orthodontics searched for a year to find the right orthodontist to join his growing practice.

“We’ve been blessed with growth and I needed to find an orthodontist who would be a good fit here and share similar philosophies on treatment and patient care,” he said.

When Dr. Ahrens interviewed Dr. Mary Shehata, his search was finally over.

Dr. Shehata earned an undergraduate degree from Yale University before receiving her dental education at Columbia University in New York, where she was president of the orthodontic society. After dental school, she completed a three-year residency in orthodontics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine – Montefiore Medical Center.

But it was more than her impressive education; it was also her philosophy on patient care.

“I love being an orthodontist and have wanted to be one since the time I received treatment as a teen,” she said. “I am passionate about creating beautiful and healthy smiles, all while developing meaningful relationships with patients and their families.”

Another reason she is passionate about orthodontics is because she gets to see patients regularly and can develop meaningful friendships with them. “I cherish learning about my patients and what is happening in their lives,” she said.

Dr. Shehata knew she didn’t want to practice alone, preferring to work as a team with other doctors who could share their ideas and knowledge as they worked together for the benefit of the patients.

“This is Dr. Matt’s prized office and I am grateful that he has opened it up to be to work with him,” she said.

SouthShore Orthodontics specializes in orthodontic treatment for the whole family and offers many treatment options. Even if your little ones are not quite ready for braces, they will be included in its SWAG (SouthShore Watching and Growing) Crew, where children receive complimentary visits to its office once or twice a year so the doctors can monitor their dental development for better orthodontic treatment planning in the future.

SouthShore Orthodontics is located at 13135 Kings Lake Dr., Unit 103 in Gibsonton. Its office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Most insurances are accepted.

For more information or to schedule an free consultation, call 815-0080 or visit www.southshore-ortho.com.