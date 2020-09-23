Mike and Adriane Wonderlin have now owned the local Budget Blinds franchises of Brandon and Greater Tampa for two years. In January, they expanded by purchasing the Lakeland territory. They also plan on opening a new showroom in Wesley Chapel this fall at the KRATE container park.

The Budget Blinds showroom that serves Brandon, Lakeland, Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas is located at 10437 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview. The Wonderlins have a second showroom in Tampa, serving the North Tampa area. It offers a complete line of window coverings, be it blinds, shutters, shades, panels, valances or drapes.

“The most important thing is that we have a style and service for every budget,” Adriane said.

While customers are always welcome to visit either showroom, Mike said that many clients never set foot in the door. A design consultant will come to your home with many samples for a complimentary design consultation to help you choose the perfect products for your needs.

To help customers quickly and safely, Budget Blinds implemented a zero contact process that minimizes all person-to-person contact during in-home service calls.

This zero contact process includes:

Social distancing of 6 feet minimum.

All products packed in boxes and or cardboard will be unpacked outside.

Increased sanitation by all design consultants and installers before and after every call, including hand washing and disinfecting of all tools.

Every design consultant entering your home wears shoe coverings or will remove their shoes.

Every installation expert entering your home wears shoe coverings as well as latex gloves.

Wipe down and sterilization of any in-home workspace after the job is done.

If anyone in your home is feeling ill, please inform its team members and it will reschedule your appointment.

“Our niche in the market is somewhere between a big box store and calling a decorator,” said Adriane. “Our design consultants don’t just go out and give a quote, they actually help design.”

“You can buy the same exact line at Home Depot, but you won’t get the same warranty,” Mike explained, noting that many of Budget Blinds’ warranties are both lifetime and ‘no questions asked’—for any reason, the product will be replaced.

Budget Blinds, the Wonderlins said, is also an area leader in smart devices and offers many products that are automated, set on timers and interact with smartphones or Alexa.

Budget Blinds’ showroom hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, visit budgetblinds.com/brandon.

To schedule a complimentary in-home consultation, call 445-7121. To learn more about its no-contact services, contact btumelty@budgetblinds.com or 522-0619.