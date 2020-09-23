Edited by Jenny Bennett

Local Dentist Honored With Award

Incisal Edge dental magazine recognizes brilliant achievers ages 40 and under with its signature award, 40 Under 40. Among this year’s honorees is the owner of local Apollo Beach practice SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry, Dr. Casey Lynn. The final 40 Under 40 list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States.

Individuals were nominated and vetted by an independent panel to select the final recipients. Whether renowned for their medical innovations, volunteer work, philanthropy or simply a commitment to outstanding patient care, these honorees represent the best of dentistry today.

SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry is located at 122 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach and can be reached at 591-3052 or www.smilelynndental.com for more information.

Canine Cabana Takes Dog Baths To Exceptional Level

Canine Cabana recognized one of its team members, Gabby Velosa, for becoming a certified groom technician. The techniques learned set a foundation of skills based on the American Kennel Club’s breed standards. Learning safe handling practices, canine psychology and recognizing skin and coat health concerns are fundamental to completing this certification as well.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the services that we offer to continue to provide an exceptional level of care. We recognized that we could dramatically improve the quality of our bathing services by seeking professional groom tech training for our team,” said Co-Owner Angie Pickren.

Canine Cabana is a premium pet care facility offering overnight accommodations, fun and engaging daycare for all dogs and positive proven training. Canine Cabana’s mission is to provide a safe, active and healthy recreational environment that meets canines’ physical and behavioral needs while improving the quality of life for both the dogs and the owners who love them.

Canine Cabana is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview. Please contact Angie Pickren at 672-9663 or email her at angie@caninecabana.biz.

Dancing For Donations Open To All

Dancing for Donations is a nonprofit organization with a mission to make dance affordable and available to all members of the community. Dancers of all abilities are welcome and encouraged to explore the different types of dance available to them.

The studio can be found at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd. Visit www.dancing4donations.org or call 601-3009 for additional information.

New Hours For The Mary & Martha House Fashion And Home Goods Store

The Mary & Martha Fashion and Home Goods store which sells items to support Mary & Martha House has new opening hours for the summer. The store, situated at 312 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Ruskin, will now be open on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mary & Martha House was founded in 1982 and has been helping women and families escape domestic violence and homelessness for over 35 years.

Heath Wealth Management Welcomes New Licensed Administrative Assistant

Heath Wealth Management LLC is happy to announce the newest addition to the team, Will Heath, as the new licensed administrative assistant. Will joined the team after completing his Series 7 – General Securities license and plans to pursue his CFP designation while working and learning alongside Elijah Heath.

Will started his higher education at Florida Gulf Coast University before transferring to the University of South Florida, where he graduated in the Fall of 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Heath Wealth Management, a statewide leader in financial planning, is led by Elijah Heath, who has over 20 years of experience as a financial professional. Heath Wealth Management invests time into understanding what is important to you and what you would like to accomplish financially over your lifetime.

For appointments and additional information, visit HeathWealth.com, visit on Facebook @HeathWealthMgmt or call 556-7171.

Dental Care Now Open At Summerfield Crossing

Dr. Jay Wickersham, DMD, and Dr. Caitlin Wild, DMD, are excited to be offering dental services to the community of Riverview at their brand-new office located at 12926 U.S. Hwy. 301 S.

The state-of-the-art family dental office is fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available, offering Dr. Wickersham, Dr. Wild and their team the ability to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients.

From routine cleanings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services, patients can expect individualized care to help them keep their teeth for a lifetime.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 365-3830 or visit DentalCareAtSummerfieldCrossing.com.

1 Stop Golf Shop Opens

Being named 1 Stop Golf Shop, the store really is the one stop needed to fulfill all your golfing requirements. Recently opened at 3321 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico in the same plaza as Sprouts and JF Kicks, the new owners, Jim Allsbrook and Sean Klotz, are excited to share their knowledge and love of golf with all those that stop by.

Along with retail merchandise, 1 Stop Golf Shop also offers golf lessons with professional instruction, club fitting and repair and lots of friendly and informative advice.

Currently, 1 Stop Golf Shop is open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. More information can be found at www.1stopgolfshopfl.com, its Facebook page @1StopGolfShop or by calling 655-0355.

CycleBar Opening In Valrico

CycleBar, the world’s premium indoor cycling brand, is coming to Valrico. The studio goes beyond a great cardio workout with premium amenities and a community of riders to motivate and inspire your fitness journey. Each CycleBar session is a 45-minute low-impact, high-intensity cycling experience for all ages and body types.

Classes are led by the industry’s best instructors and with various class formats you can diversify your workout to rock your ride any way you’d like. Energizing playlists and a concert environment accompanied by performance stats help you to achieve your personal best, ride after ride.

The studio will be situated at 3335 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico in the same plaza as Sprouts. More information can be found at www.cyclebar.com/location/brandon, its Facebook page @CYCLEBARBrandon or by calling 990-7978.

Tampa Restoration Equipment Rental Is Here To Meet Your Needs

Tampa Restoration Equipment Rental is based in Valrico and is the place to go for your restoration equipment needs. You can rent just the equipment or they can supply a full restoration service.

Products available include air movers, air scrubbers, dehumidifiers and emergency generators. Restoration services for water mitigation from floods, burst pipes or other water intrusion are also offered. An additional service currently on offer is COVID-19 cleaning, using electrostatic misting.

It is available 24 hours a day and can be reached on 510-7357. Visit www.trerc.com or its Facebook page @tamparestorationequiprental to find out more.

Jen’s Markets & Events Looking Forward To Fall

Jen’s Markets & Events manages two seasonal outdoor markets and after the COVID-19 pandemic it is excited to reopen for the fall. The markets have over 30 local vendors from all over Southern Hillsborough County, including crafts and local produce.

Booths will be set 6 feet apart and directional signs will help you to navigate the site, vendors will be required to wear masks and hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Instead of the usual fundraising activities held at the markets, a portion of the proceeds will instead be donated to a local nonprofit organization.

The Little Harbor Market will take place at 536 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin on Saturday, October 10 from 12 Noon-5 p.m. and the Mira Bay Market will be held on Sunday, October 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the temporary new location of 6186 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Tampa in the car park next to the Salty Shamrock Irish Pub.

Lithia Storage Opening Soon

Lithia Storage, the new storage facility built on Lithia Springs Rd. alongside Lithia Pinecrest Rd., will be opening soon. The facility offers over 80,000 square feet of climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled storage space as well as outside covered and non-covered parking for boats and RVs.

An on-site manager will reside on the grounds and free use of its company truck will be available when moving items into the facility. Owner Craig Stern is excited to open.

“While leasing storage units and selling merchandise is our business, we want our unmatched customer service with primary focus on our customers’ needs to distinctly define us and set us apart. The difference is not in what we do, but rather how we do it,” he said. “As we aim to please our customers, we also aim to be of benefit to our local community by supporting, participating and providing resources to the community around us in various capacities. We believe life is best lived when we work together, encourage, support and serve one another.”

One way it supports the community is by offering a military discount and free use of the company truck for local charitable organizations and by utilizing the area on the rear of the truck to thank and show appreciation to the military service members and frontline workers that live among us.

For more information, visit lithiastorage.com or call 502-6755.

Forever Young Aesthetics Coming To Valrico

The founder of Forever Young Aesthetics in South Tampa, Rick Young, CRNA, will be in Valrico on the first Thursday of every month. Young, a talented and trusted aesthetician, is a leader in the field who owes his reputation to a highly personalized and meticulous approach.

Starting on Thursday, September 3, appointments will be available at Deliz Dental Studio on 2448 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

To schedule an appointment, call 353-0023 or visit foreveryoungtampa.com.

Motion ChiroTherapy Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

Dr. Robert Lutz and his team at Motion ChiroTherapy would like to thank the community for all their support over the last two years.

Dr. Lutz said, “At Motion ChiroTherapy, we understand that each person is unique, and that’s why we are dedicated to providing progressive, evidence-based care with individualized treatment plans. At Motion ChiroTherapy, we help you by not only treating the symptoms, but finding the solution to what is causing them.”

Ailments that it can help with include headaches, neck pain, joint pain, sciatica and others.

Motion Chirotherapy is located at 16765 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia in the Shops of Fishhawk plaza. More information can be found by calling 793-7791 or visiting www.motionchirotherapy.com.

Tower Radiology And openDoctor Partner For Online Scheduling

Scheduling an appointment at Tower Radiology just got easier with a new online scheduling experience through the openDoctor platform. Online scheduling is easy, fast and convenient for patients to set an appointment.

The new online feature is available 24/7 and provides appointment confirmation and paperless preregistration. This exciting new tool enhances the patient experience.

If you would like to enroll, please contact Christie McCarty at 253-2721 ext. 1950 or by email csmccarty@TowerRadiologyCenters.com.