Edited by Jenny Bennett

1 Stop Golf Shop Opens

Being named 1 Stop Golf Shop, the store really is the one stop needed to fulfill all your golfing requirements. Recently opened at 3321 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico in the same plaza as Sprouts and JF Kicks, the new owners, Jim Allsbrook and Sean Klotz, are excited to share their knowledge and love of golf with all those that stop by.

Along with retail merchandise, 1 Stop Golf Shop also offers golf lessons with professional instruction, club fitting and repair and lots of friendly and informative advice.

Currently, 1 Stop Golf Shop is open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.More information can be found at www.1stopgolfshopfl.com, its Facebook page @1StopGolfShop or by calling 655-0355.

CycleBar Opening In Valrico

CycleBar, the world’s premium indoor cycling brand, is coming to Valrico. The studio goes beyond a great cardio workout with premium amenities and a community of riders to motivate and inspire your fitness journey. Each CycleBar session is a 45-minute low-impact, high-intensity cycling experience for all ages and body types.

Classes are led by the industry’s best instructors and with various class formats you can diversify your workout to rock your ride any way you’d like. Energizing playlists and a concert environment accompanied by performance stats help you to achieve your personal best, ride after ride.

The studio will be situated at 3335 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico in the same plaza as Sprouts. More information can be found at www.cyclebar.com/location/brandon, its Facebook page @CYCLEBARBrandon or by calling 990-7978.

Lithia Storage Opening Soon

Lithia Storage, the new storage facility built on Lithia Springs Rd. alongside Lithia Pinecrest Rd., will be opening soon. The facility offers over 80,000 square feet of climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled storage space as well as outside covered and non-covered parking for boats and RVs.

An on-site manager will reside on the grounds and free use of its company truck will be available when moving items into the facility. Owner Craig Stern is excited to open.

“While leasing storage units and selling merchandise is our business, we want our unmatched customer service with primary focus on our customers’ needs to distinctly define us and set us apart. The difference is not in what we do, but rather how we do it,” he said. “As we aim to please our customers, we also aim to be of benefit to our local community by supporting, participating and providing resources to the community around us in various capacities. We believe life is best lived when we work together, encourage, support and serve one another.”

One way it supports the community is by offering a military discount and free use of the company truck for local charitable organizations and by utilizing the area on the rear of the truck to thank and show appreciation to the military service members and frontline workers that live among us.

For more information, visit lithiastorage.com or call 502-6755.

Dr. Ben Christman Joins Hess Orthodontics

Hess Orthodontics is very happy to welcome Dr. Ben Christman to the team. Dr. Christman will be helping out while Dr. Popat is out on maternity leave.

Dr. Christman graduated from the University of Florida before receiving his DMD from Midwestern University and Certificate of Orthodontics from Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Christman grew up in the Tampa Bay area and is excited to return home and have the opportunity to serve our community.

For the most up to date information on Hess Orthodontics follow them on social media @hessortho on Facebook and @hessorthodontics on Instagram.

Tampa Restoration Equipment Rental Is Here To Meet Your Needs

Tampa Restoration Equipment Rental is based in Valrico and is the place to go for your restoration equipment needs. You can rent just the equipment or they can supply a full restoration service.

Products available include air movers, air scrubbers, dehumidifiers and emergency generators. Restoration services for water mitigation from floods, burst pipes or other water intrusion are also offered. An additional service currently on offer is COVID-19 cleaning, using electrostatic misting.

It is available 24 hours a day and can be reached on 510-7357. Visit www.trerc.com or its Facebook page @tamparestorationequiprental to find out more.

Dancing For Donations Open To All

Dancing for Donations is a nonprofit organization with a mission to make dance affordable and available to all members of the community. Dancers of all abilities are welcome and encouraged to explore the different types of dance available to them.

The studio can be found at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd. Visit www.dancing4donations.org or call 601-3009 for additional information.

Motion ChiroTherapy Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

Dr. Robert Lutz and his team at Motion ChiroTherapy would like to thank the community for all their support over the last two years.

Dr. Lutz said, “At Motion ChiroTherapy, we understand that each person is unique, and that’s why we are dedicated to providing progressive, evidence-based care with individualized treatment plans. At Motion ChiroTherapy, we help you by not only treating the symptoms, but finding the solution to what is causing them.”

Ailments that it can help with include headaches, neck pain, joint pain, sciatica and others.

Motion Chirotherapy is located at 16765 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia in the Shops of Fishhawk plaza. More information can be found by calling 793-7791 or visiting www.motionchirotherapy.com.

Curry Law Group Awarded Best Of The Best For Family Law

The Best of the Best Attorneys has acknowledged the outstanding performance of Florida’s family law firm, Curry Law Group P.A., as a 2020 Best of the Best Top 10 Family Law Firm, which practices law at a higher standard.

Selections are based on either nominations by peers, clients and/or the research team and the Best of the Best award is reserved for those lawyers who exhibit excellence in their practice with an exceptional relationship with his or her clients.

You can contact Curry Law Group directly at 653-2000 or www.currylawgroup.com.

Local Dentist Honored With Award

Incisal Edge dental magazine recognizes brilliant achievers ages 40 and under with its signature award, 40 Under 40. Among this year’s honorees is the owner of local Apollo Beach practice SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry, Dr. Casey Lynn. The final 40 Under 40 list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States.

Individuals were nominated and vetted by an independent panel to select the final recipients. Whether renowned for their medical innovations, volunteer work, philanthropy or simply a commitment to outstanding patient care, these honorees represent the best of dentistry today.

SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry is located at 122 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach and can be reached at 591-3052 or www.smilelynndental.com for more information.

Accurate Health Plans Opens In Riverview

Mark and Steve McDade recently opened Accurate Health Plans in Riverview (formerly Accurate Insurance) to help you navigate complex medical insurance systems.

“We help people with any health coverage or medicare-related product available. We are knowledgeable about the plans we offer ourselves as well as competitors’ plans we do not carry. We always make sure you get the plan that is right, with us or another source,” said Mark.

Accurate Health Plans can also assist you with dental, vision and life insurance plans.

Accurate Health Plans is located at 10014 Kenda Dr. in Riverview and can be contacted on 310-0403. Visit www.accuratehealthplans.com or AccurateHealthPlans on Facebook to find out more.

New Hours For The Mary & Martha House Fashion And Home Goods Store

The Mary & Martha Fashion and Home Goods store which sells items to support Mary & Martha House has new opening hours for the summer. The store, situated at 312 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Ruskin, will now be open on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mary & Martha House was founded in 1982 and has been helping women and families escape domestic violence and homelessness for over 35 years.