Looking for something different to do with your family this month? America’s Show Camels, Inc. is offering a camel drive-through educational experience free of charge for families in Hillsborough County.

“Residents are invited to come see how our camels receive the absolute best care and learn about our beautiful, rare, blue-eyed, spotted camels and snow white dromedary camels,” said representative Ryan Henning. “This safe, family fun, educational experience promises to be spectacular.”

The event, located at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, began on August 13 and in the first four days more than 900 vehicles attended.

“People are loving this educational event,” said Henning.

The camels, part of the America’s Show Camels group, usually travel around the country, but they are unable to because of the pandemic.

“During this unprecedented time we are facing due to COVID-19, modifications have been made so our guests can drive up and remain in their cars, ensuring a safe social distance, for viewing our beautiful camels,” said Henning.

Animal care staff will be available to answer questions from a safe social distance.

Although there is no cost for the event, donations of cash and by credit card are accepted to help with animal care.

“Donations will ensure that our camels continue receiving the highest standards of care,” said Henning.

The event is open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., until Sunday, September 13. To learn more, search ‘America’s Show Camels, Inc.’ on Facebook or Instagram or visit camelkingdom.com.