Tide Dry Cleaners is making life easier for residents. Berry and Sharon Wright, who own the locations in Valrico and South Tampa, launched a new delivery service out of the Valrico store this month.

The service, which has been running in South Tampa since earlier this summer, makes the well-known Tide cleaning services more convenient for customers.

“To provide the guest with convenience and quality would be our goal of the new delivery service,” Sharon said.

According to Sharon, when customers sign up for the service, they receive a hook and a Tide Cleaners bag that can be placed outside their door. After confirmation via text the night before, a driver comes to customers’ homes to pick up items placed on the hook.

Homes or businesses in the Valrico, Brandon and Riverview areas are serviced for delivery out of the Valrico location. Those who choose delivery can expect it to come twice a week for either drop-off or pickup. The day and time will depend on the area.

Tide also offers contact free drop-off and pickup options with a 24-hour drop box, 24-hour pickup and drop-off and a kiosk that can be utilized 24-hours a day. There is also a valet lane for drop-off and pickup, and wash and fold laundry is also available as team members follow the requirements to protect themselves and guests.

According to Sharon, a team with more than 100 years of experience in research developed the Tide Complete Care System. It creates whiter, cleaner and fresher clothes, using a detergent that can only be found at Tide Cleaners.

A reward program, included automatically, allows customers to receive coupons and more with a point earned for every item brought in.

“All in all, as we continue to adapt to the times, we are happy to help as much as we can,” Sharon said.

For more information, visit https://tidecleaners.com/en-us. The Valrico store is located at 1928 E. Bloomingdale Ave. and is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 662-4243 to learn more.