FishHawk resident Travis Mueller loves to spend time outside with his family and friends. A father to two young boys and a veteran, Mueller felt that there was a gap in the market for active and casual clothing designed and manufactured to perform in humid weather conditions.

So, rather than feeling uncomfortable while spending time in the heat, he decided to solve the problem, and HUMiD Outside was born.

“As much as we tried to find products that were well-suited to actually function in our climate to keep the body cool and comfortable—while looking good…well, we just couldn’t find anything to live up to the expectation,” said Mueller. “So, armed with a field engineering and global business background of more than 20 years, we felt that we needed to apply our problem-solving tactics to this industry and create a better suite of products.”

Mueller is proud of the fact that all of his products are made in the USA from textile manufacturers through cutting and sewing and shipments going directly to consumers.

“We are not a reseller of offshore designs,” he said. “Before we ever create a product, we start at the fibers, which are the base of what makes our products effective. From there, we work with our textile partners to manufacture our blends into knitted fabrics, while we create our patterns. Before production, we prototype and field-test our product designs to ensure our quality standards are being met before making any final tweaks prior to final cutting and sewing.”

HUMiD products are designed and built using an F3 framework.

“We pursue the best ‘Form’ of material, focusing on softness and strength properties,” said Mueller. “Our ‘Fit’ requirements are to be multimodal extending from active to casual wear, allowing dynamic mobility without sacrificing style…the perfect marriage. Finally, the ‘Function’ is where we really seal the outcome with a stunning ability to absorb and dissipate body moisture incredibly fast, allowing skin to breath and eliminate potential heat barriers before they can ever form. And did we mention our products are naturally antimicrobial and funky-free?”

HUMiD Outside launched in July with two men’s styles, in four colors each, and recently added two women’s products, also in four colors.

“We are building a real brand with real products that have real performance,” explained Mueller.

To learn more or order, visit www.humidoutside.com.