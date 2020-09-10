As the coronavirus pandemic continues, The Florida Orchestra is making changes to its fall season to maximize safety.

“I could not be more proud of our musicians and staff who have kept the music playing in our TFO at Home series online, but we are determined to bring you live performances,” said TFO President and CEO Mark Cantrell. “At the same time, the health and safety of everyone is absolutely our top priority.”

TFO is hopeful it can do both by making these changes and more:

⦁ TFO will push back the start of the season about one month to the end of October.

⦁ To allow for extra spacing on stage, Music Director Michael Francis is changing the repertoire to use fewer musicians. An updated schedule of concerts will be announced in September.

⦁ Concerts will be slightly shorter, about 75 minutes, with no intermission.

⦁ The audience will be small to allow for spaced seating.

⦁ For the first time, The Florida Orchestra will offer live video streams of select concerts to ensure everyone can experience the music.

However, everything is subject to change, depending on the virus. TFO is working with its established venues and CDC guidelines to implement safety measures, and it is exploring outdoor and alternate venues as necessary. More details will be provided about one month before the season begins.

“The music of The Florida Orchestra is courage, hope, joy, grief—everything people are feeling in this pandemic,” Cantrell said. “As long as it is safe to do so, we will find a way to perform because we know music helps people cope. It reminds us of the deeper meaning in our lives. It has been the heart and soul of this orchestra and the Tampa Bay community for more than 52 years.”