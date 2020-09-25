Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Glazer Vision Foundation Unveils Glasses For All Children Mural

The Glazer Vision Foundation, Armature Works and Pep Rally Inc. have partnered in the creation of a new mural at Armature Works within the Heights District.

The mural, located on the northern end of the property, showcases the Glazer Vision Foundation’s mission of providing ‘Glasses For All Children’ and honors the legacy of the late Malcolm Glazer, who attributed his first pair of prescription glasses to an enhanced ability to learn and succeed.

The community can join the cause through the foundation’s #OneShareOnePair initiative. By sharing a photo of the mural, a selfie with the mural or a selfie wearing any type of glasses; tagging @glazervisionfdn; and using the hashtag #OneShareOnePair, the Glazer Vision Foundation will provide a child with a free eye exam and glasses.

To date, the foundation has provided more than 100,000 free eye screenings and 20,000 free prescription glasses to children.

New Market Coming To Park Square

Art Monkey Emporium located at 16132 Churchview Dr. in the Park Square neighborhood of FishHawk ranch, in collaboration with Pish Posh, is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a market on the second Saturday of every month commencing on September 12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Approximately 20 vendors featuring local artists and makers are expected.

Angel Foundation FL Donations For Yard Sale

The Angel Foundation FL’s Junior Angels are accepting donations for a yard sale at ARISE Church in Brandon on Saturday, September 26 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Donations will be accepted on Friday, September 25, from 2-7 p.m. at ARISE Church. 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards the Angel Foundation FL helping individuals and families who have experienced a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event.

Every donation and purchase will play a huge role in the lives of those within our community.

Second Book In Local Author’s Fantasy Series Published

Just in time for your end of summer reading pleasure or back-to-school lists, Riverview resident T.L. Stride has published Spirit Path. It is the second installment of his young adult fantasy series, Shaman Tales – The Chronicles of Little Hawk. The new book picks up the tale where the first book, Shaman Tales – The Chronicles of Little Hawk: So Much At Stake, left off.

In celebration of the release of Spirit Path, you can read book one, So Much At Stake, for free through the end of October at https://tlstride.wixsite.com/tlstride-stories. The books are also available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

HCC To Launch Free Job Skills Training Program

Hillsborough Community College is launching a free training program in partnership with Verizon to boost in-demand job skills and workplace connection. The program will have multiple offerings through the fall of 2022, and the first cohort will begin on Monday, September 14 and run through Saturday, October 31.

The innovative program will offer flexible learning formats, build industry experience and develop the most sought-after aptitudes needed for in-demand fields. Topics for the program include communication, problem-solving, collaboration, leadership, networking and more.

Individuals who complete the training will be paired with a mentor, job shadow and/or be placed in an internship with local companies. Limited need-based scholarships are available for unpaid intern placements.

For more information and registration, visit hccfl.edu/academics/lets-get-2-work.

ECHO Brandon Looking For Volunteers

ECHO was founded in 1987 with the mission to assist residents of Hillsborough County in crisis with emergency food and clothing, offering life-stabilizing programs and resources. It was created so churches and others could send people in need to one central location.

ECHO has been extremely successful in fulfilling its mission, but during this time of increased need due to COVID-19, it has found itself experiencing a reduction in volunteers as many of its older volunteers choose to isolate for their own protection.

If you would like to assist ECHO by volunteering, please visit www.echofl.org or call 685-0935 to register.

Summerfield Women’s Golf League

The Summerfield Women’s Golf Association will begin their annual league play on Tuesday, October 6. New members are welcome to join, a club membership is not required. Membership is open to all women 18 years and older of amateur standing.

The purpose of the league is to further the game of golf by women, foster good sportsmanship and create an interest in improving the average golfer’s game. The league consists of players at all skill levels. Games are played on Tuesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club on 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.

If you are interested in joining or would like additional information, call Sandy at 671-1927.