After 50 years of reading the Bible, I discovered something new. I hope I’m not the only clueless wonder here.

Were you aware that Moses wasn’t the only person (besides Adam and Eve) to see God and live to tell about it? According to Exodus 24: 9-10, “Then Moses…and the seventy elders of Israel climbed up the mountain. There they saw the God of Israel,” (NLT).

Apparently, the Almighty threw a party for a handpicked bunch in His mountain hideaway.

Exodus 24 records that after the children of Israel had departed Egypt and were just beginning their wilderness trek, 74 Hebrew leaders (the seventy mentioned above plus Moses, Aaron and a couple of others cited by name) were invited up to Mt. Sinai, where they shared a meal together in God’s presence.

How incredibly cool is that?

Can you imagine munching manna appetizers with the King of the Universe? My imagination runs wild just considering what the party chatter must’ve been like:

“So, Lord, what does your agenda look like for the next, say, 40 years?”

“Hey Moses, did you try the quail wings? Secret’s in the sauce!”

“I saw you double dipping, Aaron. Gross. Were you raised in a barn?”

“Should we stay and wash dishes, Yahweh? Good help is so hard to find these days.”

Isn’t it incredible that God loves His children so much, He intentionally seeks our company? He wants to spend time with us. He desires to hear our thoughts and share His with us.

Do we give Him the same consideration?

How many times have we closed our Bibles after only four verses because we’re sleepy? Or left a prayer unfinished because we got sidetracked?

Perhaps if we rethink our priorities, we might make the A-list for His next shindig.