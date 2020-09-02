With so much uncertainty in the world currently, many residents are turning to music for comfort, and one local church is bringing together musicians to entertain and soothe while also celebrating a huge milestone for a famous composer.

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center welcomes several area musicians to come together for a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a concert on Sunday, September 20 at 3 p.m.

Local talented pianists Kate Baldwin, Valerie Southwell, Kai Vera and Haig Yaghoobian will join the church’s organist, Keith Rasmussen, along with Worship Arts Director Jeff Jordan and local flutist Cindy Mitze for a unique concert that will highlight some of Beethoven’s best compositions.

Concertgoers will hear the following pieces: Egmont Overture, Moonlight Sonata, Four-Hand Sonata, Op. 5, the ‘Pathetique’ Piano Sonata, Für Elise, Sonata in Bb and perhaps Beethoven’s most well-known composition, Symphony No. 5 (allegro con brio).

The concert will feature piano solos, piano duets as well as two-piano and eight-hand piano pieces. In addition, there will be a piano/flute piece.

“If you love music of the period, or Beethoven specifically, this is a one-of-a-kind concert you don’t want to miss,” said Kevin Goodenow, concert series coordinator. “The church will employ safe, socially distant and CDC-sanctioned safety measures, including masks and a 25 percent venue capacity, which means only the first 175 people will be admitted.”

A donation of only $10 is requested at the door on the day of the concert.

For additional information about this and other concerts and recitals at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please contact Goodenow at 362-0956. To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please visit www.sccumc.com.

The church is located at 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W. in Sun City Center.