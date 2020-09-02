Choosing a health insurance plan can be complicated. Those in the market for insurance must have an understanding of terminology such as HMO, POS, EPO and PPO and be able to compare plans that aren’t created equally.

Ken Bardales, owner of Healthcare Solutions Team, said he can make the process simpler. He and his team help explore all healthcare possibilities to ensure clients receive the best coverage at the best price.

Bardales opened Healthcare Solutions Team, located at 1040 E. Brandon Blvd., in 2018 but had been working in the industry for almost 10 years. Business has been thriving. His team has rapidly expanded to more than 30 employees working with clients in more than 40 states.

“We’ve been so busy I had to hire another assistant,” he said. “It’s a good problem to have.”

They’re so busy because they are good at what they do, which is finding the best coverage for each client and their situation.

“We’re not all the same when it comes to our health insurance needs,” he said. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach.” Healthcare Solutions Team interviews each client and assesses key data, including family size and health status, to qualify them for available plans.

“Even if you are already covered by a group plan by your employer, we can still run an analysis to see if there is a less expensive plan for you,” he said. “Our clients are surprised at how much we can save them.”

Open enrollment for the ACA-compliant health insurance coverage for 2021 begins on Sunday, November 1 and will run through Tuesday, December 15. Some people may qualify for enrollment earlier. Obamacare plans may not always be the best value. “We compare them with private sector plans to find the one that is right for you,” he said.

Bardales commented that individuals who make more than $100,000 in income annually and don’t qualify for government assistance on the marketplace find that in most circumstances a private insurance plan is more cost-effective.

“We have a plan for everyone,” he said. “Whether you are looking for better coverage, are recently uninsured or its your first time purchasing health insurance, we will help you find a premium, affordable plan,” he said.

In addition to health insurance plans, Healthcare Solutions team can assist with dental insurance plans, life insurance, supplemental Medicare plans and group plans.

Healthcare Solutions Team is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.healthcaresolutionsteam-brandon.com or call 689-8800.