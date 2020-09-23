By Gwen Rollings

Qué difícil es hablar español? Translation: How difficult is it to speak Spanish? According to Kevin Kemp of Grade A Spanish Tutors, no muy (not very) difficult.

Kevin started his tutoring services in August 2019. His mother, Diane Kemp is a semiretired Spanish teacher who taught elementary, middle and high school Spanish as well as reading and English as a second language with previous Spanish tutoring. The mom takes care of the tutoring and the son manages the business.

The Kemps know how important it is to learn another language, especially Spanish. According to Ethnologue: Languages of the World, which is an annual reference publication in print and online, there are 329 million native speakers. Spanish is the second most common language in the world after English. The Association of Spanish Language Academies estimates that by 2050, the United States will be the largest Spanish-speaking country.

There are other advantages to learning Spanish. Researchers at the University of Ghent in Belgium published a study suggesting there is growing evidence that bilingualism can delay onset of Alzheimer’s and postpone symptoms of dementia.

Kevin said, “The world is a small place and only getting smaller. Bilingual people have a clear advantage in the competition for jobs. Business owners who are bilingual open themselves up to a wide variety of potential clients. On a personal level, learning another language provides an opportunity to learn about another culture and broaden our knowledge.”

Grade A Spanish Tutors primarily serves two groups: students and adults. Kevin said that students typically are struggling with Spanish in school or are in need of a Spanish curriculum because they are homeschooled. Adult clients usually want to learn Spanish to benefit their career or grow their business.

The benefits for its students are many.

Kevin explained, “Some students start with us when their grades start to dip and then leave us once their grades are back up…usually at the end of the semester or school year. Although each person learns at a different rate, people who are committed and practice can be fluent in a year or two.”

Concentration on conversational Spanish expedites learners to become proficient as soon as possible.

During COVID-19, Grade A Spanish Tutors is only offering virtual services through Zoom and FaceTime nationwide, which are priced per session or at a discount with 10 or more sessions.

For more information, call 763-5435 or visit www.GradeASpanishTutors.com.