Do you have a car with the latest high-tech features, such as nifty advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like collision warning or lane departure warning systems, both of which rely on cameras and sensors to work properly? Then you might be surprised to realize that ADAS communicates with your windshield quite a bit.

For ADAS to work properly, the windshield needs to be calibrated and aligned with your car’s numerous sensors and cameras. Certain areas of the glass are tinted or untinted to allow this technology to ‘see’ the road and potential obstacles in the vehicle’s path.

To make sure this communication remains correct and safe, your windshield will occasionally need to be recalibrated, especially after a windshield replacement, following wheel realignment or when your dashboard alerts you with an error message.

Donna Lee Fore, owner of PF Auto Glass (in business since 1994), has opened AG Calibration, LLC to help owners of newer cars be confident that their windshields and computer systems are aligned to the proper specifications.

“At PF Auto Glass we were seeing so many cars come in that had this new technology that needed calibration when the windshield was replaced, so we felt this new business was a great fit for us,” said Fore.

AG Calibration offers both dynamic and static calibration. Dynamic calibration requires driving the vehicle at a set speed on well-marked roads to recalibrate the camera system. Static recalibration requires a specific target image mounted on a fixture in front of the vehicle during the recalibration process.

“We have capable technicians ready to calibrate your vehicle and ensure your safety features are operating at their optimal level,” she said.

Both companies can help resolve most insurance claims. PF Auto Glass is a preferred vendor to the auto insurance industry. Part of its value-added service is to resolve auto glass claims quickly and efficiently.

“We make it easy and fast to fix your auto glass problem,” said Fore.

PF Auto Glass and AG Calibration are located at Faulkenburg Centre, located at 501 S. Falkenburg Rd. Its hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about PF Auto Glass, visit www.pfautoglass.com. To speak to a trained technician about windshield replacement or diagnostic calibration or to schedule an appointment, call 741-3633.