Who doesn’t love the beginning of the autumn season? There is a slight change in the cool, crispness of the air and we begin to feel a change in season. Although we typically don’t get quite the ‘change of seasons’ in Florida, autumn is the perfect occasion to take time to reflect, embrace gratitude and savor our families.

So, whether or not you are enjoying pumpkin spice lattes, picking out trick-or-treat costumes for the kids or planning a fall getaway, pause and enjoy this season. If you want to curl up on a cool autumn evening and read a good book, consider some of the below selections that will help you celebrate all the goodness of fall.

“There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens,” – Ecclesiastes 3:1.



Devotions for the Fall

By Thomas Nelson

This is the perfect book to read while curling up with a blanket and a cup of hot tea or coffee. You will be inspired by its 40 devotions, four-color autumn photography, prayers of thanksgiving, inspiring quotations, ideas for fun fall activities and recipes for fall favorites to help readers anticipate and enjoy the season.



Faithful Celebrations: Making Time for God in Autumn

Edited by Sharon Ely Pearson

Holidays and family events are times for celebration, learning, rituals, food and fun. This informative book includes key ideas, activities, materials needed, instructions for implementation, background history and information, music, art, recipes and prayer resources for autumn-related activities.



Autumn Meditations

By Father John Bartunek, LC

When was the last time you paused to drink in the colors of the changing leaves of autumn? Fall is a time of renewed activity. While our schedules fill up, we remain in constant motion. We have to make space in our schedules for time to reflect on our faith. These weekly meditations help us reconnect with autumn, a season that reminds us of the struggles we all experience and the virtues we all need to work on.



Pumpkin Spice for Your Soul: 25 Devotions for Autumn

By Anna E. Rendell

This faith-based book encourages readers to drink deep and savor this favorite time of year. Each of the 25 days includes a Scripture verse, devotion, reflection question and an ‘extra shot’ (recipes, inspiring quotes and fun autumn ideas) which are like espresso for your soul. Also included are lined pages for autumn reflections and note-taking, and a bonus devotion to begin the season of Advent. Fully experience and take delight in pumpkin spice season.